Drew Sidora Claims Ex-Husband Took Half of Her ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ …

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As we previously reported, the Drew Sidora-Ralph Pittman divorce is getting messier by the day.

Earlier this week, Sidora accused Pittman of beating their child.

Now, she’s alleging that he hustled her out of half her cash even after she helped him land a lucrative job with Bravo.

Actress Drew Sidora arrives at the 21st Annual Soul Train Music Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 10, 2007 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In (alleged) texts between Drew and Ralph that were submitted as evidence, Sidora levels some shocking accusations at Pittman over their financial situation.

The judge in their case has ordered Drew to vacate the exes’ marital home by the end of May.

She claims she can’t afford to relocate, and will wind up homeless if she’s forced to move out.

“I most definitely cannot afford 9K of household expenses at this time,” she asked her ex on April 13 (per TMZ), adding:

“Are you going to pay for half of the groceries as well as half of the kids’ expenses for the month?” Ralph asked.

“Good morning. I … believe this is very generous as you haven’t contributed anything towards the home for a number of years,” Ralph clapped back, adding:

“Your attorney should be advising you but if you don’t pay, you will be in contempt.”

“Ralph, how can you say I haven’t given you money toward the house in years? I’ve given you 50% of my money for Real Housewives and all along you were getting paid directly from bravo as well!” Sidora replied.

“I gave you 50% of my endorsement deals … and my movies. Let’s talk about how you took $300,000 out of my money I received personally on my personal injury settlement.”

Drew went on to accuse Ralph of failing to keep up with the mortgage payments on the house they bought together.

“You’re making stuff up again so I won’t entertain,” Pittman replied.

Clearly, this situation is getting messy.

For now, these two are at least being civil with one another in their text exchanges.

But with all the allegations that have been flying back and forth, that probably won’t be the case for much longer.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.