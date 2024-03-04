Jenelle Evans Files to Separate: David Eason is a Drunk and a Deadbeat and I’m DONE!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Jenelle Evans may finally have done it.

In the wake of a marriage that has included a broken collarbone at the hands of her husband… a murdered dog at the hands of her husband… and numerous instances of violence, bigotry and disrespect for anyone but himself, the former reality star has FILED TO SEPARATE from this husband.

Yes, Evans appears to be done with David Eason.

In legal documents obtained by The Sun, Evans put this process into motion back on February 23, citing February 16 as the official date of the split and stating she has the “intent that the separation be permanent.”

Evans then lists a number of disturbing reasons why she refuses to stay married to Eason.

“Throughout the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff,” she says, for example, later bringing up the incident that caused the couple to lost custody of its kids for about a month:

“In May of 2019, Defendant shot and killed the family’s pet French Bulldog Nugget in front of the minor child.”

Elsewhere in this filing, Evans references the current felony charge hanging over her spouse, which is the result of an alleged assault of her teenage son, Jace.

“On or about September 28 of 2023, a report was made to medical professionals by plaintiff’s oldest minor child,” Jenelle writes, adding that the sheriff’s office investigated the allegations and David was “subsequently charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation.”

For the past few weeks and months, Evans had defended Eason.

She said as recently as November that life was great in North Carolina.

Due to the aforementioned charge, Eason is not legally permitted to be around Jace these days.

He has therefore been living on a boat somewhere near his primary residence “spending his days drinking liquor at a bar near the marina,” according to Evans.

She also says he hasn’t checked in a single time on the couple’s young daughter, Ensley, nor did he make plans for his 16-year old daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship.

“Defendant developed no plan for ensuring both of his biological minor children were cared for and offered plaintiff zero support and assistance with any of the minor children during this time,” Evans writes in her complaint.

As of late last month, Jace — who ran away from his house three times last summer — had returned home to live with his mother.

Jenelle claims David showed up to their property on February 22, despite a no-contact order against him for Jace.

“For the purpose of harassing or annoying plaintiff, defendant took plaintiff’s vehicle without her permission and told her to kill herself among other vile insults, which plaintiff filmed the interaction for her safety,” Evans now says.

Furthermore, Jenelle alleges that Eason often acts in an “erratic” manner because he drinks so heavily, writing:

Defendant has committed marital misconduct in that he excessively uses alcohol and has not maintained consistent full-time employment for a number of years, has recklessly spent the party’s money which plaintiff solely earns, and in other ways to be shown at trial.

In her legal claim to make the separation permanent, Jenelle writes:

“During the marriage of the parties, defendant’s excessive use of alcohol was burdensome and rendered plaintiff’s life intolerable.

“Defendant would regularly drink and drive and spend excess money on alcohol – money which he does not earn and which could otherwise go toward the financial well-being of the minor children.”

Evans went on to bring up the damage to her reputation that has resulted from her marriage to Eason.

“Plaintiff has been a faithful and dutiful spouse to the defendant and has stuck by the defendant’s side through the criticism of millions of people across the world on social media, who voiced concern regarding the defendant’s behaviors,” she says.

“Defendant’s conduct has caused plaintiff employment compensation and degraded her public image.”

Evans is asking for primary physical custody of Ensely, as well as child support from Eason.