Jenelle Evans Boasts That “Life Is Good” as David Eason Prepares to Act as …

These are strenuous times in the life of Jenelle Evans.

In fact, it often seems like the former Teen Mom star is having trouble keeping up with all the high-stakes drama involving her family.

It’s either that or Evans’ coping mechanism of choice is to ignore the endless succession of scandals and try to convince herself that all is well.

Whatever the case, Jenelle has been posting a lot of “happy family” content in recent weeks, but it looks as though she’s not fooling anyone.

Jenelle Evans poses here with two of her kids on Thanksgiving. (Instagram)

For example, Jenelle’s Thanksgiving post showed her posing with her two youngest children and kissing her husband, David Eason.

You’d never guess from those pics that Jenelle lost custody of her eldest son, Jace, after the boy accused David of assaulting him.

Eason is set to appear in court on Wednesday, where he’ll enter a plea on misdemeanor child abuse charges.

Jenelle Evans smiles alongside David Eason for this social media snapshot. (Instagram)

According to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, no attorney has been listed on David’s docket, and it looks as though the troubled former reality star intends to represent himself in court.

That’s pretty much never a good idea, and it could be especially disastrous in David’s case, as the odds will be stacked against him before he even enters the courtroom.

According to The Ashley, the judge in David’s case has made a name for himself as an advocate for victims of child abuse.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have had a very rocky relationship. They remain committed to each other, though. (Instagram)

Judge Bryan Wilson was just sworn into the bench earlier this year, and he’s spent most of his career as an attorney representing children involved in abuse and neglect cases.

David is definitely the most high-profile (alleged) child and animal abuser in Columbus County, North Carolina, so Judge Wilson might be inclined to make an example out of him.

And how does Jenelle feel about all of this?

Well, she seems remarkably unbothered by the situation.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason snuggle up in this social media photo. (Instagram)

Earlier this week, she posted a TikTok video in which she’s seen getting her nails done during what looked to be a relaxing spa day.

“Taking care of me,” Evans captioned the clip.

“Life’s good. I want y’all to see that life is great. Your life is great, too. Have a good time, man. Have some fun. Having fun is okay,” said a voiceover that Jenelle had laid over the video.

“Get some love in your life whether that be another person or just loving yourself. Love is good. Spread love.”

David Eason, Ensley Eason and Jenelle Eason attend the Cosmopolitan NYFW fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Tribeca 360 on February 08, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

Needless to say, Jenelle doesn’t seem terribly concerned about David’s day in court or about the well-being of Jace, who was recently hospitalized and will soon be placed in foster care.

Although to be fair, Jenelle might have dumped David yet again over the holiday weekend, which might account for her improved outlook on life.

Kicking that maniac to the curb would be enough to put anyone in the mood for a spa day.

We’ll have further updates about this ongoing story as new information becomes available.