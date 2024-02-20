Jace Evans Returns Home, Leaves Teen Mom Fans Confused and VERY Concerned

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As previously reported, in disturbing detail, David Eason is facing a felony charge for allegedly strangling his stepson, Jace Evans.

This would be troubling enough on its own, of course.

But the 14-year old — who ran away from home on three separate occasions last year and then spent time, we believe, in a mental healthy facility — is now once again living at home with his mother, Jenelle.

Which means he’s also living at home once again with Eason.

Yes, the same person who has been accused of assaulting the teenager.

Late last week, the former Teen Mom 2 star uploaded a TikTok video of her and her kids — Jace, 14, Kaiser, 9, and Ensley, 6 — testing out different varieties of Ramen noodles.

It would be a cute and endearing piece of footage.

If not for this whole assault and abuse allegation.

“WHY DOES HE HAVE A CAMERA IN HIS FACE?” one Reddit user asked in all caps after seeing this video. “Janelle, your son needs help and support. Keep him off social media!”

A second individual added:

“I wish she would stop posting Jace. He’s obviously having issues and her focus should be on creating a supportive environment to help him, not exploiting him for content.”

A third agreed as follows:

“Right? I thought her biggest concern was Jace’s mental health. Sharing him all over social media is not the way to be concerned about his mental health.”

Jenelle herself had emphasized her son’s apparent mental health problems for months now.

She has stood staunchly alongside her husband, proclaiming his innocence, and pretty much blaming Jace instead for making up a story about some sort physical altercation between the teen and Eason.

Evans is pretty terrible, that much is clear.

But she celebrated the conclusion of Children Protective Services wrapping up its investigation last week.

“I have some good news and I’m kind of shaking right now from anxiety,” the 32-year old said to open a new video on this platform.

“All allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped.”

To be very clear, the LEGAL charges against Eason have not been dropped.

Evans is only referring here to CPS no longer looking into any incident involving Eason and no longer threatening to take away the couple’s children.

An insider has confirmed to The Sun that Jenelle does, indeed, now have custody of Jace.

Eason, for his part, is awaiting his first hearing after his case was upgraded to a felony following a grand jury indictment in January.

In court papers obtained previously by celebrity gossip outlets, it was alleged that David “willingly harmed” his stepson and caused marks on his arm and neck.

Jace told the police about this attack in September, following the third time he escaped from the same home in which he’s now being forced to reside.