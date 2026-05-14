Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse Expecting First Child (And Yes, We Feel Old)

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Baby Sprouse is officially on the way.

Yes, Dylan Sprouse and wife Barbara Palvin are expecting their first child together!

The longtime couple is preparing to become parents, with TMZ reporting that the baby is due sometime around August or September.



Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend the “Histoires ParallÃ¨les (Parallel Tales)” screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

The couple appeared to quietly confirm the happy news while attending the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, where Palvin debuted what appeared to be a baby bump on the red carpet.

The model wore a light blue gown and posed alongside Sprouse, who looked every bit the proud husband during the outing.

For fans who have followed their relationship, the update likely comes as no surprise.

Sprouse and Palvin first started dating in 2018 after initially connecting the year before. Their romance steadily grew away from the usual celebrity circus, with the pair establishing themselves as one of Hollywood’s more low-key couples.

They got engaged in 2022 before tying the knot in Palvin’s native Hungary in 2023.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 25, 2025 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

The baby news also arrives just weeks after a frightening incident at the couple’s Los Angeles home.

Back in April, a trespasser allegedly entered the property they share, prompting a police response after Palvin reportedly called authorities.

Multiple outlets reported that Sprouse confronted the alleged intruder before officers arrived. Thankfully, neither Sprouse nor Palvin was harmed.

Rather than letting the scary ordeal overwhelm them, the couple later revealed they were coping with humor.

“It’s dealing with the trauma with jokes and fun,” Palvin said while discussing the incident.

Sprouse echoed that approach, adding: “We’re laughing about things the moment they happen. You got to have levity in life.”

Now, thankfully, the headlines surrounding the pair are considerably happier.

For our readers of a certain age, it might feel like just yesterday that Dylan was starring on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Now he’s about to enter a very different kind of sweet life: parenthood.

Dylan and Barbara have always been pretty low-profile (by celebrity couple standards), so it comes as no surprise that their announcement consisted of nothing more than a bump debut during a stylish Cannes appearance.

Congratulations to the growing family!