David Eason may be in even more trouble with the law.

Back in October, the former reality star was slapped with a misdemeanor child abuse charge after his 14-year old stepson, Jace, ran away from home and told authorities that Eason had assaulted him.

The teenager actually ran away from home three times last summer and early fall.

Now, according to The Sun, the charge has been upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony… specifically titled Assault by Strangulation.

David Eason and Jenelle Eason attend the Cosmopolitan NYFW fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Tribeca 360 on February 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

A North Carolina court clerk told this outlet that Eason was indicted on his child abuse case for his alleged September attack on Jenelle Evan’s firstborn.

“They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior,” the court spokesperson added, citing a level of justice that only deals with felonies.

Our good (and reliable!) friends at The Ashley’s Reality Roundup have also confirmed this felony strangulation charge against Eason.

“Jenelle and David had no clue about the felony charge until they read The Sun‘s article on Friday,” a source tells this website.

“They were not told by the court or the attorneys or anyone. This just happened. They may not even know that the felony charge is for assault [by strangulation].”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason snuggle up in this social media photo. (Instagram)

The whereabouts of Jace are unknown at this time.

He’s NOT living with his mother, however, as Child Protective Services investigates the aforementioned incidents in which he vanished, along with the assault allegation.

In North Carolina, a victim must have sustained physical injury in order for the alleged attacker to be charged with Assault by Strangulation.

It is a Class H felony and carries a maximum of 39 months in prison.

The court summons issued in October states that David “willingly” harmed Jace during the September altercation, adding he “caused marks on [Jace’s] right arm, and left and right side of the neck.”

Jenelle Evans smiles alongside David Eason for this social media snapshot. (Instagram)

Evans, who continues to defend and even celebrate her husband, penned an angry and lengthy message on Facebook on Friday… presumably in response to this new charge.

“I’m over here minding my own business, trying to post positive content and people are constantly trying to bring me down,” the 32-year old began.

“Guess you wouldn’t have anxiety if a new BS article gets posted about your family [two to three] times a week.”

She concluded by playing the victim (of some sort of conspiracy?) and writing:

I live in the most corrupt place in the world.

It’s funny how bias people are against us….when the truth comes out I hope you feel stupid. I can not stand where I live. The feds should be looking into all the corruption I’ve dealt with for years with the law enforcement of North Carolina.

Definitely moving when all of this is said and done. Can’t wait. #FreshStart #FamilyFirst