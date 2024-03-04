Kailyn Lowry Confirms Elijah’s Vasectomy: We’re Done Having Kids!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kailyn Lowry’s boyfriend Elijah is having a vasectomy!

Like, right now!

Just a few weeks ago, she and Elijah Scott welcomed twins. Kailyn finally has her little girl!

But now, they’re taking the necessary steps to make sure that they don’t have any more kids – permanently!

Kailyn Lowry and boyfriend Elijah Scott at a gender reveal party in November of 2023. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Kailyn Has Her Tubes Tied and Elijah Has Vasectomy

After announcing the birth of her twins, Kailyn also let her fans know that she would not be having anymore children via her own womb ever again.

She revealed she had a tubal ligation right after the twins were born. According to Planned Parenthood, the procedure, which involves cutting and tying off the fallopian tubes, is more than 99% effective at preventing pregnancy.

But to make absolutely sure that they wouldn’t have any more kids, her boyfriend Elijah also went under the knife.

On March 4, Kailyn posted a video to her Instagram Stories titled “dentist + vasectomy”. She was headed to the dentist, while Elijah..

“Good morning, Instagram. Today is the big day. Elijah has an appointment,” Kailyn told the camera. She then made her fingers look like scissors to mimic the procedure of a vasectomy.

Apparently the whole thing was a bit overwhelming. “I can’t believe we’re really doing this,” she said. “We’re both done having kids. Isn’t that crazy?”

After seven kids? Maybe not crazy, but it does feel like the end of an era. Kailyn agreed, saying that they felt “good” about this next chapter.

“We’re done. We feel finished.”

Elijah’s Vasectomy? Not Really A Surprise!

The thing is, if you’ve been really listening to Kailyn the last few months, this should not come as a surprise.

On Thursday, January 4, Kailyn Lowry ended up discussing vasectomies after a Coffee Convos podcast listener wondered whether a partner’s vasectomy had been a success.

“That’s crazy and I am ordering a sperm count test, and I just want to see where we’re at with Elijah,” Kail shared.

As the name implies, a vasectomy involves the severing of the vas deferens that transport sperm from the testes. But human bodies vary greatly and some people heal enough to restore fertility, so you really need a fertility test.

Kailyn Lowry looks very unhappy in this screenshot from Teen Mom 2. (Image Credit: MTV)

Kailyn did emphasize that she has never met someone whose vasectomy didn’t take.

But it does happen. Which is part of why she and Elijah won’t be leaving things up to chance.

“When Elijah gets his, you know, I’ll be fixed as well, so I can’t honestly say that…” Kail shared before trailing off.

Kailyn Lowry hosts multiple podcasts. She’s featured here on one of them. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Just for the record, Kail and Elijah have not actually, officially confirmed the birth of their twins.

Reports say that Kailyn welcomed a twin boy and girl on November 3, however. That would make them just two months old.

It was only a week before, on October 27, when Kail even confirmed that they were expecting twins. She seems to be cultivating an air of mystery about some of her choices.

Kailyn Lowry appears in this screen capture from an episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’. (Image Credit: MTV)

In fact, Kailyn has been less than open about other things.

She and Elijah welcomed their first child together, Rio, back in November 2022.

Kail did confirm that much … but only 11 months after giving birth. Totally her choice, but an odd choice for a public figure who hails from the Teen Mom franchise.

Kailyn Lowry on Teen Mom 2. She’s looking like she’s upset about something here and we can only guess what. (Image Credit: MTV)

After all, she rose to fame by having kids.

Isaac is 13. His father is Jo Rivera. Lincoln is 10, and the son of Javi Marroquin.

Kail chose to have two children with her worst ex, Chris Lopez. Fans adore 6-year-old Lux and 3-year-old Creed, however.

Kailyn Lowry poses with her children in a throwback photo that she posted on Instagram in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“No more pregnancy, no more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it,” Kail vowed in November. “It’s all done.”

If that’s true, many of her fans will feel relief. It is always Kailyn’s choice whether to have kids, but her fans have struggled to understand those choices.

She insisted: “The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far of baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids.”

Kailyn Lowry smiles here while recording an episode of her podcast. (Image Credit: Instagram)

And as she intimated while discussing Elijah’s vasectomy, Kailyn also plans to undergo a similar (albeit more invasive) procedure.

“I’m excited to get my tubes cut out,” Kail expressed. “Because I said this last time and I found out I was pregnant and I couldn’t.”