Lala Kent Pregnancy: Who is the Star’s Baby Daddy?!?

As you may have heard by now, Lala Kent is pregnant with her second child.

The Vanderpump Rules star made this exciting announcement a few days ago, writing simply on Instagram:

“I’m expanding my pod.”

Kent is already the mother of a 2-year-old daughter named Ocean, whom she shares with ex Randall Emmett.

Lala Kent poses with the Spirit of Sobriety Award at Summer Spectacular Benefiting the Brent Shapiro Foundation on September 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Brent Shapiro Foundation)

This time around, however?

Emmett has admitted to cheating on Kent and is most definitely NOT the father of her impending child, as the two are engaged in a nasty custody battle.

Earlier this year, Kent confirmed to Cosmopolitan Magazine that she was in the process of undergoing intrauterine insemination (IUI), a fertility treatment that entails having prepped sperm surgically placed into a woman’s uterus to fertilize her egg.

Lala Kent attends the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

“It’s a road that I never thought I would be going down,” Kent told the outlet in January, adding at the time:

“I really saw myself in the cookie-cutter relationship and creating a family, but now that the universe has other plans for me, I’m so grateful [IUI] was an option.”

Kent likely doesn’t even know the name of the sperm donor she eventually selected.

But “the moment I found this donor, it just spoke to me. He felt like my baby daddy,” she said a few weeks ago.

Lala Kent attends the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 18, 2023. (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

On Monday’s installment of her Give Them Lala podcast, Kent provided more details about what she was looking for in a sperm donor.

“I don’t care about looks. And you know, genetics are fickle. You could have two people from the same mom and dad and they look nothing alike. I get that,” Kent said, admitting that she did ask what the donor looked like physically.

“I was like, ‘I would prefer that this baby kind of have the same aesthetic look as me, my mom [and] Ocean.’

“So when they come into this world, it’s not only like, ‘You don’t have a dad because I got you from a donor.'”

Lala Kent attends The Brent Shapiro Foundation’s Summer Spectacular 2023 at The Beverly Hilton on September 30, 2023. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for The Brent Shapiro Foundation)

Kent understands that certain challenges might lie ahead for a child that has no father at home.

“I just want to eliminate any sort of toughness for them,” Lala said on her recent podcast of her two kids.

“Because the world is already tough when you come from a totally normal family. I don’t want to make it any tougher for them.”

Lala also confesses that she’s scarred from what happened with Emmett, and that she’s ready to tackle parenthood on her own.

“I will not gamble on me having my child,” she previously told Cosmo.

“And I just don’t think that finding a partner and falling in love with someone has anything to do with bringing a child into the world. You don’t need a man to do it.”