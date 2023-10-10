Matt Roloff Takes Clear Shot at Tori Roloff, Takes Sad Feud to Brand New Level

Continuing a feud we still can’t believe exists, Matt Roloff just fired back against Tori Roloff.

Last week, the latter shared photos of a family trip to a pumpkin farm in Washington, seemingly hurling shade in the direction of her father-in-law because, hey, he owns a pumpkin farm in Oregon!

And Tori made it clear to everyone on the Internet that she chose NOT to frequent it.

Why, you may be wondering?

It’s sort of a long story, but Tori is basically taking the side of her husband… who felt snubbed after his dad put a portion of his farm up for sale in May 2022.

In a stunning public call-out at the time, Zach trashed his dad as a manipulating coward, writing over a year ago of the way in which Matt explained how he arrived at the farm sale:

“This post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before the season comes out,” Zach wrote online back then.

Hence why Tori is also bitter at Matt.

Neither she nor Zach helped Matt out during pumpkin season, although apparently someone else in the family made a point to stop by.

“thank you Audrey for spending the day with Ember, Body and the Rad man out playing on the roloff patch last Friday with everyone from all over,” the father of four wrote as an Instagram caption on Sunday, adding:

“Everyone loved seeing you and the kids and grandpa and mini sure loved sharing you with all the love that was visiting us @rolofffarms from around the world.

“I know Jer was traveling but it was awesome to have you share the day with us. Love love! @audreyroloff @jacobroloff45 @isabelsofiarock @amyjroloff @jeremyroloff @rolofffarm.”

We can’t get inside of Matt Roloff’s head obviously.

But this message seems like a clear shot at Tori, considering he went out of his way to give her sister-in-law props.

Early last month, Caryn Chandler’s son, Connor, spoke to The Sun and touched on the negative feelings that still exist between Matt and some of his alleged loved ones.

“One thing that I did hear that was mentioned is Matt created a fundraiser for Little People and he was going to have all the family come out and sign a shirt, and they were going to auction the shirt off,” Connor told The Sun at the time.

“And I don’t know why, but Tori decided not to sign that shirt and that was very upsetting to Matt and the rest of the family.”

Connor added in this feature that he doesn’t think Tori and Zach will return to Little People, Big World.

“I did hear through the grapevine that they do not want to be on another season if the show were to continue…” Connor told The Sun.

“I do believe no matter whether there’s a continuance or not, Zach and Tori probably will not be seen on the next season.”