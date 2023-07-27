Leah Messer: Answers to All of Your Questions About Teen Mom’s Most Resilient Star!

If you’re a Teen Mom fan, then you probably have a pretty strong opinion about Leah Messer.

She’s one of the franchise’s most divisive figures, which is strange — as unlike so many of her co-stars, Leah doesn’t go seeking out feuds and drama.

The mother of three has encountered some hard luck and made some bad decisions, but to us, it’s obvious that Leah deserves praise for how far she’s come, rather than criticism for her past mistakes.

But the world is full of judgmental people, and as a result, Ms. Messer takes a lot of flak on social media.

Leah Messer posted this photo on Instagram in 2022. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The past year has been a real roller coaster for Leah, as she endured a very public breakup with Jaylan Mobley just two months after she accepted his proposal.

Making the situation even stranger was the fact that Jaylan reportedly coerced Leah into signing a non-disclosure agreement that prevented her from speaking publicly about the split.

It’s the latest strange development in a very eventful life, and it’s left fans with more questions than ever.

So without further ado let’s delve into some …

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are officially dunz-o! And some fans think Jaylan got caught cheating! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Answers to the Most Common Questions About Leah Messer!

We’ll begin with the most important question of all.

And Leah’s been through so many changes over the years there were probably times when she struggled to answer this one herself!

Leah Messer addresses the camera here as part of the Teen Mom crossover special in 2022. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Who Is Leah Messer?

Leah Messer is a West Virginia native who first gained fame with her 2010 appearance on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

Leah, just 17 at the time, was expecting twins by boyfriend Corey Simms, whom she had only recently started dating.

The twin girls, Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace Simms, were born prematurely via c-section, and the challenges of parenthood soon put a serious strain on Leah and Corey’s relationship.

Leah Messer and Corey Simms of Teen Mom 2 fame. They have quite the interesting history together. (Photo Credit: MTV)

The couple eventually separated, after Corey learned that Leah had cheated on him.

But against all odds, Corey and Leah later reconciled and tied the knot!

Unfortunately, the marriage didn’t last long.

Leah Messer with Corey Simms in a cute photo from back when they were married. (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Leah and Corey got divorced in 2011, and she wasted no time in moving on.

The divorce was finalized in June, and less than a year later, Leah married Jeremy Calvert.

Leah and Jeremy welcomed their first child together, a girl named Adalynn, in February of 2013.

Yes, Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert appeared to be very friendly with one another at this Teen Mom 2 reunion in 2019. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Once again, co-parenting proved to be more of a strain than the couple could handle, and Leah and Jeremy went their separate ways not long after Addie’s first birthday.

Leah and Jeremy got back together and broke up many more times in the years that followed, but eventually, they parted company for good.

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert didn’t last very long as a couple. These things happen! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After washing her hands of Jeremy, Leah vowed to stay single for a while, but it wasn’t meant to be!

She went on to have semi-serious relationships with T.R. Dues and Jason Jordan, but it wasn’t until recently that she appeared to be headed for the altar for a third time.

Leah began dating Jaylan Mobley in 2021, and the two of them moved very quickly.

Unfortunately, the relationship deteriorated just as rapidly.

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have called it quits. And fans are desperate to know why! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

What Happened to Leah Lesser and Jaylan Mobley?

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley separated abruptly in 2022 under mysterious circumstances.

Fans are dying to know what happened, but Leah is unable to speak on the situation due to the terms a non-disclosure agreement.

But it’s tough to keep secrets when you have a few million social media followers, and the details of the surprising split have started to leak out.

Jaylan Mobley claimed that he bought Leah Messer a house. It later turned out he was lying. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Multiple insiders have now confirmed that Jaylan was caught cheating on Leah.

But it seems the infidelity was just the final nail in the coffin, as the relationship had been going downhill for quite some time.

Leah and Jaylan got engaged just weeks before they broke up, and his proposal contained a major red flag.

Publicly, the couple claimed that Jaylan bought Leah a house and surprised her with the deed as part of his proposal.

The story didn’t make sense from the start, as Leah was the one with all the money in their relationship.

Jaylan Mobley claimed that he surprised Leah Messer by buying her a freakin’ house! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

It later came out that Leah and Jaylan bought the house together, and he presented her with a deed that mysteriously did not have her name on it.

In one of her rare comments on the subject, Leah recently revealed that she believes the document was fraudulent.

Needless to say, she dodged a bullet by kicking Jaylan to the curb!

Leah and Jaylan enjoying nature in happier times. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Are Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley Back Together?

In recent weeks, there have been rumors that Leah Messer has decided to give Jaylan Mobley a second chance.

Thankfully, it looks as though there’s no truth to those reports.

She may have made some questionable decisions in her life, but we doubt that Leah would ever be foolish enough to get involved with Jaylan again.

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley broke up just two months after getting engaged. And fans want to know why. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Is Leah Messer Single?

Despite frequent rumors to the controversy, it does not appear that Leah is involved in a romantic relationship at this time.

Insiders say the MTV star is focusing on her career and her family at the moment and has no desire to jump back into the dating pool.

After the way she was betrayed by Jaylan, we don’t blame her for being hesitant to get back out there!

Leah Messer looks like she just got some bad news in this screenshot from MTV. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Is Leah Messer Back on Drugs?

Leah Messer has struggled with addiction in the past, and recent turmoil in her personal life has led to reports that her substance abuse issues have resurfaced.

There does not appear to be any truth to those reports.

Leah became addicted to opioids in her twenties, and while she still drinks socially these days, she says her days of relying on prescription painkillers are far behind her.

We commend her for her strength in getting clean.

Leah Messer poses here for a very cute Instagram photo in June 2023. (Instagram)

Is Leah Messer In a Cult?

During a dark time in her recent past, Leah Messer got involved with an organization known as Mastery in Transformational Training, which many former members have described as a cult.

Kailyn Lowry and other friends encouraged Leah to cut ties with the group, and thankfully, it seems that she’s finally done so.

Recent troubles in her love life notwithstanding, Leah is reportedly in a very stable, happy place these days.

Of course, that doesn’t mean her life is without heartache …

Ali Simms is one of Leah Messer’s twin daughters. She suffers from a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy which has left her largely confined to a wheelchair. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Why Is Leah Messer’s Daughter In a Wheelchair?

Leah Messer’s daughter Ali suffers from a disease known as Titin Myotonic muscular dystrophy.

The illness, which is usually found in adults, has left the 13-year-old largely confined to a wheelchair.

Ali is not entirely immobile, but she uses a wheelchair when outside of the house in order to minimize the likelihood of harmful falls.

Leah Messer posted this photo of herself with her daughter Ali, who suffers from muscular dystrophy. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sadly, muscular dystrophy is a progressive disease that often gets worse with age.

But Ali has the benefit of a large support network made up of loved ones who would do anything for her.

Even critics of Leah’s have praised her for her obvious devotion to finding the best treatment options for her courageous daughter.

Yes, Leah has made some mistakes over the years but there’s no questioning her commitment to her kids.

And her parenting skills are made all the more impressive by the fact that she didn’t have many role models in that department.

Leah Messer is in the car here, talking to fans on Instagram about her love life. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Was Leah Messer Abused By Her Mother?

Leah Messer survived an abusive childhood, and she courageously spoke out about it in her 2020 memoir.

Leah revealed that her mother forced her to have sex with an older boy and coerced her into joining a neighborhood fight club.

Both of these traumatic incidents occurred before Leah had even entered her teens.

Fans were convinced in 2022 that Leah Messer was secretly married. (She’s not.) (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Needless to say, the adults in her life failed Leah, and the odds were against her ever finding success and stability.

But Ms. Messer beat those odds, and now she’s set her daughters up for lifetimes of happiness and fulfillment.

Inspiring stories are hard to come by in the world of Teen Mom, but Leah is living proof that amazing things can happen under the most difficult circumstances.