Leah Messer Dumped Jaylan Mobley After He Was Caught CHEATING, Insider Confirms!

When Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley announced their breakup late last year, Teen Mom fans were shocked.

After all, these two seemed to be the rare reality TV couple that was actually equipped to last for the long haul.

But alas, shortly after Leah and Jaylan bought a house together, the couple abruptly called it quits.

At first, their reasons were unclear, but now, it seems, the truth has finally come out.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Leah kicked Jaylan to the curb after concluding that he had cheated on her.

“Leah saw material suggesting he was unfaithful,” an insider told the outlet.

It seems there was no hemming and hawing on Leah’s part after she saw the evidence.

She promptly kicked Jaylan out of the home they had recently moved into, and he was spotted transporting his things to a small apartment just days later.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” Leah and Jaylan said in a joint statement at the time of their split.

“So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends,” the exes continued.

“We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together.”

Leah later indicated that Jaylan had coerced her into signing a non-disclosure agreement that prevented her from revealing the cause of the split.

“A breakup sucks. I’m hurt, I’m sad, but I’m also not going to fall victim to my circumstances. So I’m gonna move forward,” she told Dr. Drew Pinsky during a Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion show.

At that time, Leah would not confirm or deny that infidelity had played a role in the split, but she made it clear that she was never unfaithful.

“No, I didn’t cheat,” she said.

Neither Leah nor Jaylan has responded to The Sun’s claims about why they called it quits.

But since the new report bolsters the most common theory about why they called it quits, we’re guessing you won’t be hearing any angry denials.

In other Leah news, she’s still shooting new scenes for MTV, still feuding with Kailyn Lowry (and Jenelle Evans!), and still focusing on her three daughters.

She’s experienced a lot of ups and downs over the years, but it seems that Leah’s life has finally stabilized a bit.

Now if only she could find a faithful partner to share it with!