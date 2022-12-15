Jaylan Mobley Cheated on Leah Messer, But He'll Sue Her If She Talks About It, Sister Claims

When Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley broke up in November, fans were quick to jump to one very specific conclusion:

They assumed that Jaylan had been caught cheating on Leah, and that Ms. Messer had responded by kicking him to the curb.

But is that really how it all went down?

Sadly, Jaylan convinced Leah to sign a non-disclosure agreement, so she’s actually not allowed to talk about the cause of the split.

Remember these happier times? Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are no longer a strong couple… at all.

We’re not sure why Leah agreed to sign the document, but it’s possible that Jaylan threatened to make things very uncomfortable for her.

Whatever the case, even though Leah’s not allowed to talk, the truth will probably come out eventually, in some other way.

One possibility is Leah’s sister, Victoria, who recently reminded the world that she never signed an NDA.

Victoria Messer recently posted this selfie to Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

Unfortunately, it seems she’s not quite ready to spill the tea.

According to a recent Instagram rant and a report from UK tabloid The Sun, Victoria knows that Jaylan is a “cheater,” but she’s holding off on calling him out, out of respect for her sister.

“I never signed an NDA, but I do feel to an extent it’s not my place to tell their story!” Victoria told her followers earlier this week.

Leah and Victoria Messer on Snapchat. (Photo via Snapchat)

“My sister told hers and told the extent of what she is allowed to say, but Jaylan has not and that is the problem, but more so HIS problem and should be his story to tell the TRUTH and even though he may not be ready and wants to continue manipulating the WHOLE situation.”

Clearly, Victoria is not yet ready to spill the tea, but Jaylan shouldn’t breathe a sigh of relief just yet.

Because Vicky is very, very pissed off, and she’s clearly just waiting for the right opportunity.

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley posted a family photo just before their breakup. (Photo via Instagram)

“I will say this, I’m on edge with the bulls–t. But the TRUTH IS in reality his hidden secrets of manipulation and etc. arent’ drowning anyone any more than it is secretly drowning him, which is so sad!” she wrote.

Interestingly, it was not the first time that Victoria had gone off on Jaylan.

One week prior, she blasted her sister’s ex-fiancé, and once again, she stopped just short of telling all.

Victoria Messer has nothing but love for Leah. (Photo via MTV)

“To be honest, I’m sick of my sister getting bashed and sh-t-talked…when in reality she had every reason to leave him. She has been honest, he has not!” she wrote at the time.

“He has chosen to play the victim card and trying to manipulate the Internet just as much as he does to the people physically around him!” Victoria added.

“The truth behind the breakup should really be told by Jaylan but considering what lays behind the truth, that probably won’t ever happen and honestly, that is so sad.”

Leah and Jaylan enjoying nature in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

Okay, so it may be a while before we find out exactly what happened.

But based on Victoria’s comments, we think it’s safe to say that whatever Jaylan did, it was bad!