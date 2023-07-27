Daniele Gates' Friends Question Yohan About His Future on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way

Almost all of the discussion about 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way thus far has been about Brandan and Mary. With good reason.

But Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo are also on Season 5 … just a month and a half after their Season 4 Tell All.

These two are married and are still trying to make it work in the DR, even after Yohan basically dumped Daniele on camera.

How are things now? Uncertain. Especially when it comes to Yohan’s future, this new sneak peek video reveals.

Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo chat with her friends during this 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 sneak peek. (TLC)

Sandra and Lizzette are two of Daniele’s friends from New York.

We actually saw them during Season 4, before her trip to the Dominican Republic.

(The one where she blindsided Yohan with her plans to permanently move there)

Daniele Gates’ friends Sandra and Lizzette have come for a visit, but they have questions for and about her husband. (TLC)

In the sneak peek video that you can see below, everyone is polite.

And almost all of the dialogue is in Spanish, so that Yohan can participate without translation.

Naturally, both Sandra and Lizzette would like to understand more about Daniele and Yohan’s plans for the future. Are things realistic?

Yohan Geronimo remains married to Daniele Gates, even though he has repeatedly suggested that they are over. (TLC)

First up, they talk about disposition. They mostly talk about this with the camera.

Because Sandra and Lizzette know Daniele well.

They emphasize that Daniele would not want to be with a total pushover. But they also think that, as Yohan comes out of his shell, they’re going to run into more conflicts.

Speaking to the confessional camera, Daniele Gates’ friends emphasize that she doesn’t want a partner who doesn’t have his own opinions … but they still foresee clashes in the future. (TLC)

In person, they ask some polite questions about Yohan’s current employment situation. Or lack thereof.

(“Polite” contains a bit of an asterisk. Often, though not always, politeness is subjective. In some cultures and subcultures, asking about someone’s work is intrusive or hostile — where for most Americans, it is innocuous)

When Daniele and Yohan met, he was working at a hotel. That is no longer the case.

Yohan Geronimo confirms that he is no longer working at the hotel. And his butcher shop (the one with the flies) is also a thing of the past. (TLC)

Some might cynically say that Yohan quit hotel work solely because he already bagged a sugar mama.

We hesitate to support that characterization. Despite their toxic relationship and incompatibility, these two seem to genuinely love each other.

(And they have a lot of sexual chemistry. A LOT of it)

All of Daniele Gates’ friends have clearly heard about Yohan’s butcher shop. Did she tell them everything about it? (TLC)

Sandra and Lizzette also bring up Yohan’s butcher shop.

Remember, Daniele expressed her pride that Yohan had opened his own business.

Then, when she saw the place, the presence of flies and the lack of refrigeration horrified her even more than his financial losses and baffling accounting.

“With the meat,” Yohan Geronimo confirms of his erstwhile butcher shop. (TLC)

Well, we don’t know how much of this she shared with her friends.

And it’s entirely likely that those episodes did not air until after this scene was filmed. Maybe Sandra and Lizzette don’t know.

But Yohan confirms that his butcher shop is no more.

According to Yohan, the only reason that his butcher shop is gone is because the landlord needed the space.

Apparently, it is now an office of some sort. (Hard to imagine renting new office space in this day and age instead of converting largely-useless office spaces into something useful, like housing)

Perhaps that is the case. Or perhaps Yohan’s business did not take off, and this is a convenient explanation. We don’t know.

Yohan Geronimo explains to Daniele Gates’ friends that the landlord needed to open an office, so this is why his butcher shop no longer exists. (TLC)

So Yohan and Daniele hope to open a gym together. They’ll find the space. Yohan will do physical training, and she’ll teach yoga.

“Yohan still has a lot to learn about how to run a business,” Daniele admits to the camera.

“He has great ideas, he just needs to execute them,” she says. “I can’t do this all on my own so he needs to step up to the plate.”