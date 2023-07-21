Leah Messer: My Relationship With Jaylan Mobley Was a Complete Fraud!

When Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley broke up last year, Teen Mom fans were stunned.

The couple seemed to be focused on building a future, and the announcement that they had ended their engagement came just weeks after Leah and Jaylan bought a house together.

At the time, Leah hinted that she had signed an NDA that prevented her from revealing the cause of the sudden split.

Now, however, the truth is slowly coming out.

Earlier this week, insiders confirmed the rumor that Leah caught Jaylan cheating and promptly kicked him to the curb.

Messer has yet to speak out on those reports, possibly because she’s legally prohibited from doing so.

However, she did speak about one of the most unsettling aspects of her relationship with Jaylan during this week’s episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

It seems that Leah considered inviting Jaylan to her twin daughters’ birthday party, as he remained close with the girls in the wake of the breakup.

She changed her mind, however, when she learned that Jaylan had lied to her when he proposed, thus rendering their entire engagement fraudulent.

At the time, Jaylan claimed to have bought Leah a house, but that later turned out not to be the case.

“On camera in Costa Rica for our proposal, he presented me with a deed that had both of our names on it,” Leah explained.

“Come to find out, the deed that he had presented was not the official deed and my name was not on it at all.”

Leah went on to reveal that she now has “no idea” what the document was that Jaylan showed her during the proposal.

“That entire year and a half of my life was a façade, so seeing that on TV brought emotions that I had not yet felt,” Leah added.

Messer went on to tell her friends that watching the proposal on TV brought her “so much anger.”

“You weren’t trying to do the right thing,” Leah said.

“If so, you wouldn’t have done that. And it’s not just me that’s involved. I have three kids too. So f–k you.”

In April of 2022, Jaylan announced that he and Leah were moving in together, and bizarrely, he made it sound as though he had surprised her by buying her a house.

“Surprise! @leahmesser I’m proud of you for selling your first home and so I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home,” Jaylan wrote on Instagram at the time.

“We deserve this! You deserve this! I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up!”

Leah and Jaylan got engaged in August of that year, but they went their separate ways just two months later.

In Touch later reported that Leah gave Jaylan the money for a down payment, but he simply deposited it in his own bank account.

It’s unclear if Leah ever got that money back.

It may have been an expensive lesson, but at least Leah learned that she always needs to be on the lookout for grifters like Jaylan!