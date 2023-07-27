Jeremy Roloff Accused of Endangering 1-Year-Old Son on Dangerous Machinery

Life on a farm isn’t for everyone. Some aspects of it are downright dangerous — especially for young children.

A recent post by Little People, Big World alum Jeremy Roloff is evidence of that.

This isn’t the first time that Audrey and Jeremy have faced accusations that they’re endangering their kids to push an agenda.

So what is it this time? Why, it’s one-and-a-half-year-old Radley standing precariously on a dangerous piece of machinery.

Though Jeremy Roloff is too married to need a dating profile photo, this is exactly the sort of fish-in-hands pose that plagues a lot of dating apps. (Instagram)

A recent Instagram Story post that Jeremy Roloff himself shared shows him operating a tractor.

As fans are well aware, he and Audrey purchased their own farmland. Some people do not dream of labor, while others will spend millions to toil in the dirt for the rest of their lives.

Jeremy’s goal for the moment was to clear space behind some boulders. While he dumped a lot of dirt and gravel and operated the machine, fans got a look at Radley.

In this still from an Instagram Story video that Jeremy Roloff shared on his farm, little Radley Roloff stands alone on an excavator. (Instagram)

The camera showed Radley standing all alone inside the doorless cab of an excavator.

This heavy piece of machinery was not in motion. But that was hardly the point.

Even if there were no other dangers present, it would be easy for a toddler like Radley — who will not even be two years old until late this year — to fall and become injured.

His wife and kids all made Jeremy Roloff feel very welcome when he returned form his fishing trip. Ember, Bode, and Radley all wore what appear to be public domain superhero costumes. (Instagram)

Even though Reddit is currently in a state of war as the ownership attacks redditors and particularly moderators, the social media platform still exists.

One Reddit user shared Jeremy’s odd parenting decision, writing: “This seems dangerous.”

The OP (original poster) went on to explain their concerns, in case it was not immediately obvious.

In his Instagram Story, Jeremy Roloff announced big plans for his and his wife’s $1.5 million farm. But fans couldn’t help but think of his brother’s family’s update from just days earlier. Coincidence? (Instagram)

“This is a still from a video Jeremy posted,” the redditor cited.

“He was moving huge rocks,” they detailed. “Then while backing up he opened the door to the cab to reveal Rad just chilling by himself in a different cab.”

This Reddit denizen then asked: “Is this safe?”

Audrey Roloff had a water birth. Here she is afterward with husband Jeremy and son Radley. (Instagram)

“Would you leave your toddler in a car with an open door while you move your other vehicle? Same thing. Haha,” one commented.

That same commenter continued: “Honestly, this s–t is terrifying.”

This commenter highlighted that “This is precisely how heavy equipment accidents happen.”

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff sure look happy in this photo. But that wasn’t always the case. (Instagram)

“I think if he didn’t step away from him to snap content it would be different,” another commenter observed.

“It’s another thing to let him learn with another person RIGHT there,” they reasoned. True!

“Personally living in a farm town,” this Redditor went on, “accidents happen in the flash of an eye & especially with children it is absolutely devastating.”

“Rad’s first pumpkin patch,” Audrey Roloff captioned this photo of husband Jeremy Roloff and their precious little boy, Radley. (Instagram)

“Rad isn’t at an age yet where he can completely comprehend danger, safety, and quickly follow direction if needed,” the redditor went on.

“It’s also a time when impulse is often acted on,” the commenter pointed out.

In conclusion, the redditor opined: “With this particular piece of equipment I do think that the chance of injury when off is lower in comparison to others but it is never ever zero.”

Audrey Roloff is hanging out with third child Radley in this photo. He sure is a cutie! (Instagram)

Someone who didn’t grasp the danger suggested: “The machine is off …. Let the little one explore.”

Another replied: “Children shouldn’t be unattended by large equipment like this point blank period.”

Just about any safety expert on the planet would agree. There are just so many things that can go wrong.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff say they went on 52 dates in 52 weeks over the course of 2022. That’s very impressive if true! (Instagram)

Numerous commenters pointed out that it’s not that the machine is simply going to devour Radley or explode or something.

Instead, it’s that he’s unattended where he could fall. Something could go wrong.

Jeremy is not right next to him. And with the engine running, he also cannot hear his son. It’s just a needless risk to take … and a weird thing for a parent to document.