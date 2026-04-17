Meghan Trainor Abruptly Cancels Tour, Claims It’s For Her Family (But Not Everyone …

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She’s getting out of her Get In Girl tour.

With less than two months’ notice, Meghan Trainor has canceled her 2026 tour.

She claims that this is about being “present” for her family.

But folks on social media are floating another theory about the controversial singer.

Singer Meghan Trainor chats with Drew Barrymore on CBS. (Image Credit: CBS)

The ‘Get in Girl’ tour isn’t happening! Not this year, anyway

On Thursday, April 16, Trainor took to her Instagram Story to share her updated 2026 plans.

“After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the ‘Get in Girl’ tour,” she began.

“Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour,” she explained.

Trainor continued: “And welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now.”

As we reported in January, the singer welcomed her third child via gestational carrier (surrogate).

This Instagram Story from Meghan Trainor was surely a disappointment to some of her fans. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans,” Trainor acknowledged.

“And,” she expressed, “I am so sorry to let you down.”

Trainor then affirmed: “But I know this is the right decision for my family and me right now.” That is now a family of five.

“I promise I’ll be back soon,” she vowed. “And I can’t wait for you to hear this new record.”

Trainor concluded: “I’m so proud of it and I’m endlessly grateful for your love and support always.”

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Meghan Trainor shows off her new body. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube)

On social media, some suggest an alternative explanation

She’s 32 and has three young children.

That might be enough to make anyone change their summer plans.

But having a child isn’t exactly something that happens overnight. The pregnancy alone lasts for most of a year.

And, in Trainor’s case, they welcomed Baby #3 via gestational carrier.

That involves a whole other person, not to mention doctors and IVF treatments. Becoming a family of five didn’t happen by accident or suddenly, so why plan this and the tour?

Some seriously, some snarkily, folks on social media are suggesting that Trainor is doing this to save face.

The belief is that Trainor’s ticket sales did not meet expectations for two months away from the start of her tour.

Touring is expensive and time-consuming. And appearing on a stage before a mostly vacant crowd is humiliating.

(Just ask JD Vance.)

Obviously, we do not have access to Trainor’s ticket sales — or to what expectations were before launching the tour. But it’s a solid theory, however unproven.

She’s been shedding fans in recent years

Trainor’s use of GLP-1 medication for luxury weight loss has made headlines and elicited controversy.

She even went so far as to change the lyrics to “All About That Bass” to match her new, ultra-slender body. That went about as well as you’d expect.

As we at THG have emphasized before, going into someone’s reply to shame or “express concern” about a celebrity is very unlikely to prompt any changes.

Everyone deserves to have the body that they most desire. But people are right to have ethical concerns and reasonable to express long-term health worries about people buying into medicalized starvation as a weight-loss solution.

Maybe Trainor isn’t able to fill seats anymore. She’s married to a Spy Kids star and has three beautiful kids. She’s arguably still winning. We just hope that she doesn’t come to regret some of her incendiary choices.