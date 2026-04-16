Candace Owens Skewers Erika Kirk for Skipping JD Vance TPUSA Event

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Showing up to speak to DJ Vance in front of a crowd of dozens isn’t necessarily a glamorous gig.

But Erika Kirk inherited responsibilities towards her late husband’s organization. So, when she skips out, she has to explain why.

According to the controversial widow, she missed out due to “very serious threats.” Threats that left Vance unfazed, it seems.

Erika’s #1 hater, Candace Owens, isn’t buying it.

In a peculiar and controversial CBS Town Hall, Erika Kirk addresses conspiracy theories regarding her late husband’s death. (Image Credit: CBS)

She couldn’t make it due to an alleged threat against her person

On Tuesday, April 14, Erika quote-tweeted a Fox News video of Andrew Kolvet and JD Vance.

The two men were seated on stage in front of several dozen members of the far-right Turning Point USA organization.

Kolovet announced that Erika had skipped the event as a result of “some very serious threats in her direction.”

Obviously, he tried to make use of this claim, calling the alleged threats a “terrible reflection of the state of reality in the state of the country.”

There are certainly terrible reflections of the state of the country and reality itself in this video. But the alleged threat to Erika is unsubstantiated.

Erika Kirk is skipping an event with Vice President JD Vance due to "some very serious threats in her direction," TPUSA says. pic.twitter.com/TlSxfd06Lk — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 14, 2026

In her quote-tweet, Erika put her own spin on her absence from the event.

“I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance,” the controversial widow claimed.

“But after all our family has been through,” Erika explained, “I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously.”

She is likely referring to Charlie Kirk’s death in September of last year.

“Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support,” Erika concluded. “God bless you all!”

In a quote-tweet, Erika Kirk explained why she skipped out on a small Turning Point USA event due to an alleged threat against her. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Say what you will about Candace Owens, but she is a dedicated hater

Like so many others, Candace Owens struggled to believe that Erika was at risk of anything but being photograph in front of a room of mostly empty seats.

(The fairly large auditorium was mostly empty.)

“Stop. This is exhausting. You pulled out because of bad ticket sales,” Owens accused. “For the same reason TPFaith had to ‘reschedule’ the Pastor’s Summit and various other events quietly.”

She added: “People don’t believe you and don’t line up for you because you struggle to tell the truth about even the most basic facts.”

Owens demanded: “Where is the video of Charlie appointing you as CEO weeks before his death?”

In a lengthy tweet, Candace Owens poked holes in Erika Kirk’s claims. She suggests that the real “threat” was bad PR from appearing before a crowd of empty chairs. (Image Credit: Twitter)

“The Secret Service sits above your security team,” Owens pointed out.

“Were there actually a viable threat,” she suggested, “the Vice President would not have continued the event.”

Owens scathingly continued: “Your closest threat is the s–t Public Relations team you hired that continues to operate under the delusion that they are smarter than the public.”

She concluded: “They aren’t.”

The line about the Secret Service is particularly persuasive. What sort of threat would send Erika into hiding, but allow JD Vance to oafishly sit on the stage and whine about the pope without fear?

In her ‘Bride of Charlie’ docuseries, Candace Owens lists a lot of information and implies and states many claims. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Reality check

As always, you do not, under any circumstances, “gotta hand it” to Candace Owens.

She is a bad person who tends to identify and latch onto real problems but then suggests bogus and bigoted explanations or solutions.

However, this is an example in which she latches onto a popular idea — that Erika is a bad, dishonest person — and runs with it. That helps her grow her audience, to whom she spouts unhinged nonsense.

Interestingly, this particular tweet didn’t delve into the theory that Erika felt shy about appearing on stage with JD Vance. Remember, they had some weird vibes together after Charlie was out of the picture.

It’s unclear whether the dozens who gathered below the stage, or any of the ghosts in empty seats, felt disappointed at Erika’s absence from the event. So, whether or not Erika felt scared off by any tangible threats, it’s unlikely that anyone was missing out.