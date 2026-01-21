Meghan Trainor Surrogacy Controversy Divides Social Media: ‘She Didn’t Want …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Meghan Trainor revealed today that she’s welcomed her third child.

Meghan and husband Daryl Sabara shared the news that their newest addition, a girl named Mikey Trainor, arrived via surrogacy.

And while most of the comments on Meghan’s announcement have been congratulatory and supportive, others have been critical of her announcement.

US singer Meghan Trainor (R) and US actor Daryl Sabara attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on November 8, 2025. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking with People, Trainor, 32, explained that surrogacy was not her first choice, but after consulting with her doctors, she decided it was the best option:

“It wasn’t our first choice, but we had endless conversations with our doctors on this journey, and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family,” Meghan said.

“We are forever grateful for that option,” she continued, adding:

“I want people to know that surrogacy is just another beautiful way to build a family. It’s not something to whisper about or judge. It’s rooted in trust, science, love, and teamwork.

Meghan Trainor attends the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“Every family’s journey looks different, and all of them are extremely valid.”

Trainor went on to state that she had “an incredible” experience with the surrogate, who remains anonymous.

“Our surrogate is one of the most selfless, strong and loving people I’ve ever met. We felt so connected throughout the entire journey, and I’ll always be grateful for the care and love she showed our daughter,” Meghan explained.

“She gave us the greatest gift of our lives. She graciously answered our many check-in texts to make sure she was doing okay.”

Daryl Sabara (L) and Meghan Trainor attend KISS 108’s Jingle Ball 2018 at TD Garden on December 4, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Of course, surrogacy remains a controversial topic on social media, especially in the case of someone like Meghan, who had already had multiple children and is still of child-bearing age.

“I find this photograph viscerally offensive. Somewhere in the background the desperate woman who gave birth to this child is bleeding. The things that money can buy,” wrote one user.

“This baby’s life is a gift—but surrogacy is deeply disordered,” another tweeted, adding:

“Human beings are not products or commodities. No one is owed a child. Women’s bodies are not tools. We should not be buying and selling and using human beings like this.

Meghan Trainor attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Trainor recently lost a good deal of weight by using Monjauro, and many on X (formerly Twitter) believe that she didn’t want to “ruin her Ozempic body” by getting pregnant:

“Megan Trainor used a surrogate because she is on a GLP-1. So fucking selfish. Surrogacy is human trafficking and always will be,” wrote one such user.

Supporters of Meghan’s argued that she suffered complications during her first two pregnancies.

But in most cases, critics countered that if that’s the case, then she should have just stopped at two children rather than hiring a surrogate.

It’s a complex issue, and like so many complex issues these days, it’s causing heated debate on social media — despite the fact that no one is succeeding int changing anyone else’s mind.