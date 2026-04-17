D4vd Arrested In Connection With Death of 14-Year-Old Celeste Rivas

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Back in September of 2025, the body of a 14-year-old girl named Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of an impounded car belonging to R&B singer D4vd.

On Thursday, after months of investigation, D4vd was arrested in connection with Rivas’ death.

The arrest came in dramatic fashion, with officers from the LAPD descending on D4vd’s Hollywood Hills home with guns drawn.

d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

“We came to the home with a probable cause arrest warrant for him,” said LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division Commanding Officer Captain Scot M. Williams (per The New York Post).

“We did the best we can to keep tabs on him, but once we developed probable cause to arrest him for murder, then we were on him pretty diligently,” Captain Williams continued.

“Detectives from Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division have arrested David Burke, a 21-year-old resident of Los Angeles, for the murder of Celeste Rivas. Burke is being held without bail. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office on Monday for filing consideration,” an LAPD release confirmed.

D4vd’s attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter allege that the singer was arrested unlawfully, without a grand jury indictment.

“Let us be clear – the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death,” the legal team told TMZ, adding:

“There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed.”

The lawyers added, “David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence.”

In a statement, the Los Angeles DA Office said “prosecutors will review the facts and evidence to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to file charges.”

After Rivas’ dismembered body was discovered last year and identified by a tattoo, D4vd — whose real name is David Anthony Burke — quickly became the focus of the investigation.

d4vd attends the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The abandoned Tesla in which Rivas was found was registered to D4vd, but it was unclear if he had ever driven the car.

According to a Los Angeles ABC affiliate, the body had been wrapped in plastic.

The car was reportedly towed to the lot after being reported abandoned in the Hollywood Hills.

D4vd was on tour and preparing for a show in Minneapolis on the day that the body was discovered. He has yet to speak publicly on the matter.

TMZ reports that D4vd was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail this morning as he awaits arraignment.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.