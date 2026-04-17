Chrissy Froyd Fired By USA Today Following Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini Affair Allegations

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There’s a new twist in the ongoing Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini scandal.

On Thursday, we reported that an NFL journalist had tweeted new claims about Russini’s alleged affairs, claiming that Russini had inappropriate relationships with both Vrabel and LA Rams coach Sean McVay.

Today, that reporter, Chrissy Froyd, has been fired from her job at USA Today.

Dianna Russini attends Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“USA TODAY Sports has ended its contractor relationship with Crissy Froyd effective immediately. Her recent statements do not reflect our commitment to professionalism or uphold our principles of ethical conduct,” the outlet said in a statement.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Froyd acknowledged her firing and stated that she has no regrets about her calling out Russini:

“I would like to acknowledge the statements put out about me recently and that I am also no longer with USA TODAY SMG,” Froyd wrote, adding:

“I regret zero of what I said and stand beside it. If you want to talk, my messages are open. My email is operative, too.

The biggest thing about all this that pains me is that other women don’t feel like they can speak out because I’ve been “reprimanded.”



Oh yes. You can.



Do it. I’ll stand with you.



God, don’t you hear “under my thumb” playing somewhere — Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) April 17, 2026

“I feel I’ve been very transparent and did nothing wrong. I also find it so interesting that a Nancy Armour column was able to be published about Dianna Russini setting women back on USAT, but that my comments as a freelancer on my own social media about her were not fine.”

“The biggest thing about all this that pains me is that other women don’t feel like they can speak out because I’ve been ‘reprimanded,'” Froyd wrote in a separate tweet, adding:

“Oh yes. You can. Do it. I’ll stand with you. God, don’t you hear ‘under my thumb’ playing somewhere.

“Be bold and speak out. Will it make a martyr out of you? Maybe. But some things are worth it and some are not. This was.”

The Froyd drama began on Thursday when she responded to Russini’s announcement that she had resigned from her post at The Athletic.

Dianna Russini attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images)

That decision came as a result of photos that showed Russini hugging and holding hands with Vrabel following NFL meeting in Arizona last month.

Both parties are married to other people. In her resignation letter, Russini denied any wrongdoing.

“I’m sure you were told to submit this or that you’d get fired instead,” Froyd tweeted on Thursday, referring to Russini’s letter.

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out…We know who you really are and what you’ve been up to for years. It does so much detriment to women in sports who have done things the right way.”

She went on to allege that Russini also had an inappropriate relationship with McVay during his time as offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.