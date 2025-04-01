Meghan Trainor Admits to Using Mounjaro for Luxury Weight Loss

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Trainor is confessing to using Mounjaro for weight loss.

The singer has recently opened up about cosmetic surgery and weight loss that make up her total body transformation.

There was some backlash. In some cases, fans accused her of using Ozempic for luxury weight loss.

Not quite. As it turns out, Trainor used a different diabetes medication to lose weight.

Meghan Trainor & Freshpet at Wags & Walks Rescue in LA announce their holiday DOG MOM & DOG DAD apparel collection collab on November 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Freshpet)

Why do people talk about her body more than they discuss her career?

On Monday, March 31, Meghan Trainor took to her Instagram page to address the discourse surrounding her appearance.

Her concern, she explained, was that the comments on her body transformation threaten to outshine discussion of her actual music career.

“Feeling so honored to be recognized by @billboard Women in Music as a Hitmaker,” she began her caption. “What a dream!”

Meghan Trainor attends the Opening Night of The Intuit Dome at Intuit Dome on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“But it’s a little disheartening that so many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body,” Trainor expressed, “instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here.”

She observed: “This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry.” That is grimly true!

“No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago,” Trainor acknowledged. “I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me.”

In late March of 2025, Meghan Trainor confessed to using Mounjaro for weight loss, characterizing taking the diabetes medication as “science and support.” (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘Shoutout to Mounjaro’ (Oh no!)

“I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer,” Trainor listed.

She then confessed: “And yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. “

Trainor concluded her post: “And I’m so glad I did because I feel great. Here’s to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first. Let’s keep shifting the convo to what REALLY matters.”

Meghan Trainor attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 6, 2024. (Photo Credit: Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic)

There is sometimes a strange — perhaps deliberate — misunderstanding about backlash for using diabetes medications like Ozempic or Mounjaro for luxury weight loss.

The seemingly willful misinterpretation is that people are accusing people of “cheating” by not losing weight the “right” way — that is, through a combination of genetic predispositions, wealth, and suffering.

We’re sure that there are people out there saying such things.

But it’s a big world out there — someone is saying just about anything. That is not, however, the true source of backlash.

Meghan Trainor attends iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

This is dystopian for everyone involved

Rather, the backlash over the use of these diabetes medications is that they are, well, diabetes medications.

In some cases, their use for luxury weight loss has led to documented shortages. We do not mean at individual pharmacies, but on entire continents.

Our society’s expectations for people — particularly women — are outrageous and vile. They put enormous pressure upon people to mold their bodies to fit whatever the current trend may be.

However, no one should have to find out that a medication that they need is in short supply because some rich people wanted to reshape their bodies. That’s bleak. It’s downright dystopian for everyone involved.