Meghan Trainor Changes ‘All About That Bass’ Lyrics After Dramatic Weight …

Meghan Trainor just gave her lyrics a little tweak.
In recent months, the polarizing singer has been opening up about her boob job and her weight loss.
Though she has faced backlash from now-former fans, she still has plenty.
Those fans recently heard her perform one of her all-time classics … with new lyrics to fit her new body.
‘All About That Bass’ sounds a little different, huh?
On Saturday, May 10, Meghan Trainor performed at 102.7 KIIS FM’s Wango Tango.
There, she unveiled some tweaks to her classic song, “All About That Bass.”
These lyrical adjustments make reference to her recent physical transformation.
The original lyrics, from Trainor’s rise to fame, include the line: “Yeah, it’s pretty clear, I ain’t no size two.”
Given that this is no longer clear after her weight loss, she opted to instead refer to her breast augmentation.
“Yeah, it’s pretty clear, I got some new boobs,” she sang as the new line.
Those new words reflect Meghan Trainor’s new body
Late last year, Trainor opened up about her breast augmentation plans.
Having welcomed 4-year-old Riley and 22-month-old Barry, she no longer felt at home with some of her body’s features.
At the time, she used her podcast to lament that her “saggy sacks” were not fulfilling, and described how they had changed size and shape as she became a mother.
There was some controversy about her body transformation — for two reasons.
The first is that it seemed like a shift in priorities — or, to some, a betrayal.
Her initial rise to fame included multiple songs and strong messages about body positivity in a deeply fatphobic world. To see her body transformation has been jarring.
But we have to remember that everyone deserves a body that will make them happy.
Trainor’s gender-affirming care (breast augmentation is gender-affirming for cis women just like for other women) and botox and more are fueling her happiness, even if it’s ruffling feathers with erstwhile fans.
There’s also the weight loss method
There is another point of contention. And, to be blunt, this one is a bit more valid — because it impacts others.
Meghan Trainor confessed to using Mounjaro, a diabetes medication, to facilitate her luxury weight loss process.
As we have previously discussed, using a life-saving medicine for cosmetic results is controversial for multiple reasons.
While she did undergo various lifestyle changes to aid in her weight loss, the backlash for using these injectibles to suppress one’s appetite will likely continue.
At least, until shortages for those who actually need them become a distant memory.