Meghan Trainor Welcomes 3rd Child Via Surrogate, Reveals Gender-Flexible Name

Meghan Trainor is now a mother of three!

The pop star announced this week that she and husband Daryl Sabara have welcomed a daughter via surrogacy.

Meghan shared the news with fans on her Instagram page:

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor attends the Opening Night of The Intuit Dome at Intuit Dome on August 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate. We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible,” she wrote, adding:

“We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family. We are over the moon in love with this precious girl.

“Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all.”

Naturally, Meghan quickly received a tidal wave of congratulatory comments from her many celebrity friends.

“Congratulations!!!!! So happy for you, she has the best mom!” Jimmy Fallon wrote.

“Congratulations beautiful family!” Khloe Kardashian added.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!” Kris Jenner chimed in.

We don’t know if Mikey is short for anything, as is the case for actress Mikey Madison, whose first name is Mikaela.

Or maybe Mikey is the legal name, in which case it’s a very trendy choice, coming less than a year after Madison won the Best Actress Oscar for her work in Anora.

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor attend iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Whatever the case, Meghan, Daryl, and their elder two children — Riley and Barry — are clearly overjoyed about the new addition to their family.

Trainor has made headlines in recent weeks for her supposed involvement in the “toxic” celebrity mom group called out by Ashley Tisdale.

But Meghan handled the situation with her usual self-deprecation and good humor.

And clearly, there’s nothing toxic about her home life these days.

We’d like to add our voice to the growing chorus of those offering their congratulations to Meghan and Daryl on their growing family.