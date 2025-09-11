Selena Gomez Pregnant? The Rumor & The Truth

Is Selena Gomez pregnant?
Before we know it, she’ll have married Benny Blanco.
Selena is a wonderful person and would be an amazing mom.
Fans want to know about her pregnancy plans — and if she’s already expecting Baby #1.
Will Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have kids?
Selena Gomez wants to be a mom.
This is not a secret. She loves kids. When she first rose to fame, many of her fans were kids and tweens.
Selena began her career as an actress as a child actor.
Even before Disney, she appeared on Barney & Friends.
Additionally, Selena has a younger sibling, Gracie.
She has spoken more than once about her love of children.
Selena and fiance Benny Blanco have both spoken of their desire to become parents together after they marry.
Is Selena pregnant?
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s desire to become parents together may have some complications.
Despite their active sex life, pregnancy may be ill-advised to downright impossible.
As we reported earlier this year, an insider told Life & Style:
“Selena has been advised against pregnancy because of her health issues, but there’s no reason they can’t welcome a child via surrogacy.”
Additionally, Selena and Benny have reportedly “talked about adoption as well.”
The insider at the time added:
“Whatever they choose, surrogacy or adoption, it’s going to take a lot more planning and time than simply doing it the old-fashioned way.”
Having a child is a momentous decision under any circumstances.
There are new, different considerations when it might involve a gestational carrier or adoption.
She has spoken about this multiple times
In September 2024, Selena Gomez spoke directly to Vanity Fair about how her health and safety would be in jeopardy if she attempted to become pregnant naturally.
But she repeatedly affirmed her love of children and her desire to become a parent.
That will be an adventure for her and for Benny.
But we’re sure that they’ll want to spend some time as newlyweds before they add a new, tiny human to the mix.