Thomas Markle, estranged father of Meghan Markle, had a health crisis this week.

Less than one year after moving to Asia to escape “drama,” his son rushed him to the hospital.

Thomas underwent an emergency amputation, losing a sizable portion of one of his legs.

Doctors are preparing to perform another surgery.

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, underwent an emergency amputation

On Wednesday, December 3, Thomas Markle rushed to a hospital in the Philippines.

Apparently, he had a very severe medical emergency — one that manifested when his left leg turned blue and then black.

The Daily Mail reports that, according to his son Thomas Markle Jr., a blood clot had cut off circulation to the man’s foot.

“My dad is being very brave,” Thomas Jr. characterized. “His foot turned blue and then black. It happened very quickly.”

He continued: “I took him to a local hospital and they did some scans and an ultrasound and said the leg had to be amputated.”

According to the report, doctors at Cebu hospital had declared that Thomas Sr. would have died without the amputation.

This was a below-the-knee amputation.

“There was no option,” Thomas Jr. lamented.

He shared: “I was told the leg had to be removed.”

Thomas Jr. explained: “It was a case of life or death.”

There is another surgery in his near future

According to the report, Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, is stable and recovering in an intensive care unit following the three-hour life-saving surgery.

However, he is not yet out of the woods.

There is another upcoming procedure to remove a blood clot from his left thigh.

“One of his doctors said the next two or three days are critical,” his son reported.

“His left leg has been removed below the knee,” Thomas Jr. emphasized. “They were worried about infection setting in – sepsis or gangrene. The flesh was black and dying.”

Thomas Markle had previously been living in Rosarito, Mexico.

However, back in January, he moved to the Philippines — apparently seking a more “peaceful” environment after the “awful drama of recent years.”

It has been an eventful time.

Just a couple of months before this, an earthquake saw Thomas “trapped” in his building.

Memorably, Meghan’s evil sister, Samantha, blamed Meghan — not for the natural disaster, but for

Will Meghan’s awful siblings blame her for this, too?

In the past, Meghan Markle’s siblings have consistently blamed her for things that befall them and their father, Thomas Markle.

It seems likely that at least one of them will find a way to lay this health crisis at the feet of the Duchess of Sussex.

Why? Because it’s easy, because it’s spiteful, and because there are (primarily British) news outlets in the world that will reward them for it.

Though Meghan and Harry continue to enjoy relative popularity (just this week, an audience gave Prince Harry a standing ovation) in the US, that is not the case across the pond.

In reality, blood clots can arise from any number of causes. An estranged daughter who’s just out there living her life seems like an unlikely culprit.