Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Labeled ‘Partners’ in Christmas Tree Pic

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau posted together in front of a Christmas tree.

In the months following their first public dinner date, the two have played things low-key.

But in these cooler months, it appears that things are heating up.

The new pic’s caption refers to Perry as Trudeau’s “partner.” And it comes from a very official source.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau look like a classy couple in this photo

A December 4 post shared a photo of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.

The pop singer and the former prime minister of Canada were posing with another former world leader, former Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida (and his wife, Yuko Kishida).

Kishida shared the photo on Instagram, and included a caption across multiple social media platforms that identified Perry as Trudeau’s “partner.”

He shared: “Former Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visited Japan with his partner and joined my wife and me for lunch.”

As you can see in the photo, this looks like an ex-PM double date. Which it essentially was, by the sound of it.

“During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders,” Kishida recalled.

“And when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations,” he wrote.

Kishida noted that this work was “including formulating the ‘Japan-Canada Action Plan,’ sweating it out side by side.”

He gushed: “I am delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way.”

Trudeau’s visit included other spots in Japan. But why was he there in the first place?

Does this count as going ‘Instagram official’ for the couple?

At the very least, this is bordering on looking like they could be churning out a holiday card.

Though this double date was through Justin Trudeau’s connection, it appears that he and Katy Perry were there for her.

Perry’s Lifetimes tour included a concert in Tokyo on Wednesday, December 3.

On Sunday, December 7, she has an Abu Dhabi show.

Perry has been on tour since April of this year. And, along the way, she picked up a world-famous groupie in Canada.

As we reported at the time, Perry and Trudeau went out to dinner in July. It appeared cozy, but no one was really sure if it was a true date.

Just two days later, Trudeau appeared at one of her concerts, cheering and singing along.

Despite this, the two tried to keep things low-key. For a time, it worked — leading people to wonder if nothing ever came of it, or if they’d dated briefly and parted ways.

Then, in October, photos of Perry and Trudeau on a yacht washed away all doubts. Their PDA was pretty apparent.

Seemingly concluding that there was no sense in hiding any longer, they began making public appearances together that same month, holding hands at a cabaret show in Paris.

Maybe, next time, these two will speak for themselves

Using a friendly visit between two former prime ministers to essentially go Instagram Official is very funny.

This is, arguably, a flex.

We don’t really associate Katy Perry with “power moves” these days, unless it involves her real estate controversies.

However, it looks like they’re taking things slowly.

Perry and Trudeau both only recently emerged from serious, long-term relationships. They’re in no rush.