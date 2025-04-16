Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Baby Plans: The Rumor & The Truth

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco know what they want.
The two became engaged in the final weeks of 2024. Selena’s new album is, in part, a joyful celebration of their romance.
What’s next?
According to a new report, a baby. But they have a few details to work out, first.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco want to become parents
According to a new report by Life & Style, Selena and Benny are both doing deep dives on their plan to become parents.
“The first thing on their list is to get married,” the inside source said of the couple, who became engaged a few months back.
“They aren’t going to do anything before that,” the insider continued. “But once they are married, a baby will be the next priority.”
According to the source, Selena and Benny will prioritize having a baby “because they’re both eager to start a family.”
Of course, there are some concerns — which may be obvious to those familiar with Selena’s health struggles.
“Selena has been advised against pregnancy because of her health issues,” the insider acknowledged. “But there’s no reason they can’t welcome a child via surrogacy.”
Surrogacy is not the only option on the table
According to the report, Selena and Benny have “talked about adoption as well.”
The source pointed out:
“Whatever they choose, surrogacy or adoption, it’s going to take a lot more planning and time than simply doing it the old-fashioned way.”
Though trying to conceive can take months or even years, there are a lot of logistical and legal steps to having a child by another avenue.
“That’s why they want to get the ball rolling,” the insider explained.
“There’s a lot to consider with both adoption and surrogacy,” the source highlighted.
“So at the moment,” the insider continued, “they’re talking to people that have walked the road before to get advice.”
They know what they want
“One thing they are very clear on is that they do want children, that’s a big part of their life plan,” the source affirmed.
Selena has made that much clear. Though she confirmed to Vanity Fair that pregnancy would me medically unsafe, she also expressed her love for children — like her own (much younger) sister, Gracie.
Some of Selena’s fans don’t really “get” her relationship because they don’t feel like they “know” Benny.
But most are happy that she’s happy — and eager for her to get her happily ever after.