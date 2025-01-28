Selena Gomez Cries Over ICE Raids, Receives Harsh Response From Border Czar Tom Homan

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to condemn the Trump administration’s crackdown on undocumented immigration.

The singer and Emilia Perez star took to Instagram today to post a highly emotional video on the subject.

And she received some harsh criticism as a result of her comments.

Selena Gomez attends the “Emilia Perez” Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez Offers Words of Support to Immigrants

“All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise,” Selena said in the clip.

The video was posted to Selena’s Instagram Story, but it was removed less than an hour later.

In its place, Gomez posted a black screen with white text reading, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

Selena Gomez shares new Instagram story crying amid the deportation of Mexicans:“I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something.” — Pop Base (@popbase.tv) 2025-01-27T17:00:02.011Z

The emotional plea for compassion comes one day after ICE agents arrested 956 people in a single day as part of an ongoing nationwide crackdown.

Tom Homan’s Response

Appearing on Fox News, border czar Tom Homan delivered a blunt response when asked about Gomez’s video.

“I don’t think we’ve arrested any families. We’ve arrested public safety threats and national security threats, bottom-line,” he said.

“President Trump won the election on this one issue — securing our border and saving lives. What happened on our southern border in the last four years is the biggest national security threat our county has seen, at least in my lifetime.”

Homan added that if Selena and her supporters disagree with his actions, they should “go to Congress and change the law.”

“It is all for the good of this nation. And we’re gonna keep going. No apologies. We’re moving forward,” he concluded.

Selena’s Commitment to the Cause

Based on her rapid deletion follow-up post, we’re assuming that Selena received some backlash from her video on social media.

But if any of her fans were surprised by her concern for undocumented immigrants, then they haven’t been paying much attention.

Selena has long been vocal about this issue. In 2019, she produced a documentary titled Living Undocumented for Netflix.

Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

That same year, she penned an emotional editorial on the topic for Time magazine.

“Undocumented immigration is an issue I think about every day, and I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance,” Selena wrote at the time.

“When I read the news headlines or see debates about immigration rage on social media, I feel afraid for those in similar situations. I feel afraid for my country.”

In the piece, Selena credited her family’s “bravery and sacrifice” for her being born a US citizen.

Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

In addition to the arrests and deportations of the past week, the Trump administration has issued an executive order ending birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants.

Selena has not called out Trump or any other politicians by name, but the message she sent out today seems to have been inspired by the president’s actions on immigration.

These days, Selena’s career is reaching new heights, and she’s currently in the process of planning a wedding with fiancé Benny Blanco.

But despite her many personal successes, it seems that Selena feels tremendous empathy for marginalized people who fear for their future.