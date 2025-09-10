Selena Gomez Reveals How She Brushes Off Body-Shaming Trolls

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Even Selena Gomez has been a target for body-shaming trolls.

This isn’t because body-shamers don’t have eyes. It’s because their goal is to harm people, not to point out actual “flaws.”

Selena knows that she isn’t going to fix the losers who flood her comments with cruelty. She can’t control them.

What she can control is how she responds to body-shamers. That, she explains, has taken time and effort.

Singer and actress Selena Gomez attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Selena Gomez understands why she’s ‘sensitive’ to body-shamers

For the Tuesday, September 9 cover story, Selena Gomez spoke to Allure on an array of topics — including body-shaming.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of weight issues in my life,” she acknowledged.

“And,” Selena shared, “that’s something I’m very sensitive to.”

The phenomenal singer and actress shared that she confronts these insecurities through DBT — dialectical behavior therapy.

DBT is a talk therapy for navigating intense emotions, including tracing these strong responses back to their root.

She likened the treatment to “peeling away layers” of thoughts and feelings.

“I got stung by a person saying I was fat,” Selena cited as an example. “Why is that [emotion] coming up?”

The legendary Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

This sensitivity of course traces to her lupus treatments

“Oh, now I understand,” Selena Gomez narrated.

“That’s stemming from that one time when I was going through some medical stuff and I had gained weight.”

For the past decade, the world has known that the “Naturally” singer has lupus.

She has undergone chemotherapy and even a kidney transplant.

And yes, during the course of this, her weight fluctuated.

Singer and actor Selena Gomez attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Selena went on to detail that there are therapeutic resources for “when you feel a certain type of emotion, with questions to help guide you through understanding it.”

These prompts help people to process and analyze their feelings.

This is helpful for anyone unfortunate enough to experience a negative emotion. Interrogating these feelings can be soothing.

“You just definitely have to be willing to do the work,” Selena emphasized. “And that part can be tricky.”

Selena Gomez attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Emotional regulation is a pain, but we don’t have to pass that pain on to others

Having feelings is exhausting, but it happens from time to time, even to the best of us.

Genuinely, if more people would engage in actively confronting and interrogating their emotions, the world would be a better place.

If you look at road rage incidents, viral videos of public misbehavior, deranged politicians, and so much of what happens on reality television, you know that the world could learn a lot from Selena Gomez.

But, as she implies, a lot of people are unwilling to do the work.