Selena Gomez Sparks Bachelorette Party Excitement With Tropical Girls Trip

Selena Gomez is gorgeous and having fun in the sun.

She is also bringing major bachelorette party vibes to the table.

Considering that fiance Benny Blanco is doing something similar, wedding bells could be upon us.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, here’s what’s going on — and why fans believe that the wedding date is basically here.

What is Selena Gomez doing in Cabo?

TMZ and other tabloids report that the beautiful and talented Selena Gomez has been partying on a boat in Cabo San Lucas.

Sporting a comfy black swimsuit, she appears to be partying with an array of gal pals.

From the look of things, they’re enjoying drinks, delighting in each other’s company, and snapping selfies.

Hopeful fans of Selena and Benny’s relationship are speculating that this may be a bachelorette party.

The couple became engaged late last year. And, by all accounts, they do not intend to make this a lengthy engagement.

Late summer is a popular time for weddings.

Of course, it is also a popular time for rich people partying on boats in tropical waters.

What is Benny Blanco up to?

Around the same time as Selena Gomez on her possibly bachelorette-related girls trip to Cabo, her fiance has been reportedly spending time in Vegas.

According to DeuxMoi, tipsters spotted Benny Blanco in Vegas.

At one point, he apparently showed up at a spa with an estimated 25 friends.

Another spied the producer at the Wynn resort.

Obviously, we should point out that Benny is a successful guy with his own career and his own social circle.

He has also spoken out about how he misses Selena when she is away. Benny has even detailed how he will spray her perfume in her absence that he can still smell her.

It is entirely possible that he’s just partying with some friends at the same time that Selena is partying with some friends.

This doesn’t have to mean that he’s having a bachelor party and she’s having a bachelorette party.

Did she leak a major hint that the wedding is nigh?

We might also point out that Selena Gomez recently referred to Benny Blanco as her “hubby” in an Instagram Story post.

Some people use that label without every marrying.

However, it generally refers to a husband. Couples sometimes use these terms prematurely … especially in the weeks and days leading up to a wedding.

Whether she went on a weekend bachelorette party or just a summer getaway, we hope that Selena had a great time. And Benny, too, for that matter.