Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Share TMI With NSFW Slip-Up

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco overshared a little about their personal life.

This time, however, the TMI was a genuine accident. At least, that’s what fans think.

Selena shared an eye-opening glimpse at the engaged couple’s sex life.

Fans are happy for her, cheering her on as she enjoys her well-deserved happiness.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health, hosted by Selena Gomez, at Nya Studios on October 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco seem very happy together

Earlier in April, Selena Gomez appeared to let something slip — pun not intended — about her relationship with Benny Blanco.

Clearly, it was a small detail in her Instagram post. A small detail that she presumably overlooked.

Eagle-eyed fans, however, did not.

In one of the photos that Selena shared, what appears to be a bottle of KY Jelly lubricant is on the windowsill.

It is not as though Selena shared a photo of the personal lubricant. Rather, she (likely) simply missed the detail when taking and sharing the photos.

This could happen to anyone. It’s just that instead of your friend noticing a lube dispenser on your nightstand instead of tucked away out of sight after your slip-up, it’s her nearly half a billion Instagram followers. Or some of them, anyway.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

A ‘nosy fan’ (by their own admission) called attention to the bottle

“No shade to Selena and Benny, I’m just a nosy fan who wants to see all the products my fav celebrities use,” a TikTok denizen shared.

“And,” the video detailed, “came across this specific product on her windowsill.”

To be clear, it’s not an insult, as the TikToker affirmed: “Love that Benny is keeping our girl happy and satisfied. Loooove this couple!”

Personal lubricant is most often used for sex, with a partner or with toys or — often — both in conjunction. So, naturally, Selena’s fans cheered her on.

“God forbid a girl have hobbies,” joked one commenter. This particular line is a meme, sometimes to jokingly dismiss a woman’s wrongdoings but also used sincerely when our misogynistic society is critical of a woman’s activities, interests, or sex life.

“Did we not hear that he has a really big … heart,” quipped another, referring to Selena’s lyrics in which she threatened to discuss her fiance’s penis.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

She did sort of put out a whole, horny album about this

“Y’all didn’t listen to the album and it shows cause she literally told y’all,” a Selena fan commented.

(The album is also worth listening to because it’s good, as we mentioned in our thorough write-up — even if it’s no Stars Dance)

Aside from Selena’s happiness, the other good news here is that she and her fiance are boy adults who can just go “haha whoops” without flipping out when someone spots a bottle of lube.