Kate Gosselin Asks for Prayers Amid Mysterious Hospitalization

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Gosselin is used to being in hot water when it comes to members of her family and, in many cases, members of the public.

But Kate Gosselin is someplace else right now.

She’s in the hospital.

Kate Gosselin arrives at NBCUniversal’s 2015 Winter TCA Tour – Day 2 at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 16, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Days after Gosselin dropped the bombshell that she’s dating someone seriously, the polarizing personality once again took followers by surprise last night.

“Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow,” she wrote over an image of an IV and a pulse oximeter on TikTok. “I will be fine, but I’m scared and would appreciate your prayers! Thanks guys.”

The mother of eight did not provide any additional details.

Kate Gosselin of the television show “Kate Plus Date speaks during the HGTV segment of the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 12, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

In the caption of this post, Kate added:

“Emergencies don’t care about schedules! Please DON’T worry about me! Please pray instead! Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow? I’d really appreciate it! Don’t worry, story time to follow when I’m able! Love you guys! I’ll be back as soon as I can!”

Gosselin has been pretty active of late on social media.

Most notably, she replied to a question about whether or not she’s dating anyone, telling followers:

“The answer to that question is actually, finally, yes! I am dating somebody for the past year to like, a little over a year, maybe like 15 months. I am super super happy. It’s somebody that I’ve known for a really long time and I am very very happy.”

(TikTok)

It later came out, however, that Gosselin was apparently getting it on with Steve Neild, the man who at least at some point served as her bodyguard… and who she reportedly was sleeping with while still married many years ago to Jon Gosselin.

According to both Kate’s ex-husband and what appears to be her least-favorite son, their relationship was the main reason why Jon and Kate split up back in 2009.

“What about when we’d go on vacation and you made me sleep on the hotel cot while you and Steve were together?” Collin asked on his Instagram Story on last Wednesday night in response to this news.

“Or when I’d be in a connected room while you shared one with him?” he also asked.

“What about when you were on Kate Plus Date, but Steve’s home address was the same as yours? You told me I broke our family when you couldn’t stay true to my dad.”

This is a split screen of Kate Gosselin and one of her kids. (TLC)

Yikes, huh?

Kate and Collin do not talk, for the record, with the latter having said his mom treated him like an animal and that he was institutionalized as a young teenager because his mom just couldn’t handle him.

Collin has also claimed he was “locked up, isolated, zip-tied” in the basement when he was a child. Just so sad and chilling all around.