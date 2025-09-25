Kate Gosselin Boyfriend REVEALED! Collin & Jon Call Her Out for Years of Deception

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kate Gosselin apparently has a boyfriend, but he’s not really a “new man in her life.”

This week, reports revealed that the reviled reality TV villain is dating again.

But both Jon and Collin Gosselin are taking to social media to call out Kate.

According to them, he was her bodyguard many years ago. And she allegedly cheated with him while married to Jon.

Kate Plus Eight villain Kate Gosselin gives a horrified expression about learning that her date continues to visit rough establishments even after seeing things go wrong. Weird — shouldn’t hat have made her feel encouraged about her chances? (Image Credit: TLC)

Grimly, Kate Gosselin has a boyfriend

It all began with Kate Gosselin going onto TikTok and claiming that she’s been dating a guy for “14 or 15 months.”

She alleged that he was simply too shy to join her on the controversial video app.

Obviously, many felt shocked that anyone who knows anything about her, let alone has met her, would be willing to date her.

But the world is built upon foolish mistakes and devastating errors of judgment. But people aren’t so sure about the timeline that Kate is claiming.

Page Six came out with a report that the man in question is Steve Neild.

Steve was her bodyguard back when the sextuplets were little kids.

And, according to both her ex-husband and what appears to be her least-favorite son, their relationship began many years ago.

On his Wednesday night Instagram Story, Collin Gosselin called out his awful mother. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘You told me I broke our family’

“What about when we’d go on vacation and you made me sleep on the hotel cot while you and Steve were together?” Collin asked on his Instagram Story on Wednesday night.

“Or when I’d be in a connected room while you shared one with him?” he asked.

“What about when you were on Kate Plus Date, but Steve’s home address was the same as yours?”

Collin reminded his awful mother: “You told me I broke our family when you couldn’t stay true to my dad.”

“We have suffered the damage of a narcissist and cried together,” Collin Gosselin wrote on September 24, 2025. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Always generous with his mom, Collin wrote. “I’m not here to shame you.”

(Perhaps the rest of society can take care of that)

“But you don’t understand the fact that dad and I have cried together from all the hurt,” he expressed.

If he’s looking for empathy from Kate … we wouldn’t recommend holding his breath.

Though Collin Gosselin does not seek out drama, it has followed him since birth. He and his siblings all deserved better. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘We have suffered the damage of a narcissist and cried together’

“I feel very strongly on the matter of cheating and then blaming someone else for your own actions,” Collin wrote in reference to Kate Gosselin.

“Everyone says my dad and I are hung up on my mom,” he noted. “We are not.”

Collin explained: “We have suffered the damage of a narcissist and cried together.”

After everything that he has endured, Collin Gosselin doesn’t want anyone thinking that his mom is in “some cute novel romance.” (Image Credit: Instagram)

“So, no, we won’t just go and make TikToks and act reformed when we still feel pain from our past,” Collin emphasized.

He expressed: “I love you dad.”

Though Collin had more to say, Jon Gosselin also weighed in on TikTok. He’s tired of taking the blame for his ex’s actions.

Jon wishes Kate Gosselin’s not-so-new man the best of luck, for whatever that’s worth

“I’m happy now,” Jon expressed about exposing Kate Gosselin.

“Can you imagine sitting around for 14 years and everyone’s like, ‘Oh you cheated on your wife. You did this and that,’” he reasoned.

We should note that it’s been over a decade since Kenya Moore called out Kate sharing a bedroom with her bodyguard.

This seems to shed further light upon that 2014 claim.