Kate Gosselin: Yes, I Have a Boyfriend!

Kate Gosselin continues to inch her way back into the spotlight.

The former reality star has been using her social media platforms of late to make headlines of many varieties… whether she’s revealing a personal heartbreak or trashing her ex-husband Jon for the 789th time.

On Monday, meanwhile, the mother of eight engaged in a lengthy TikTok video that answered a number of questions folks have been asking about her rather interesting and unusual life.

First, does she have a boyfriend?

(TikTok)

“The answer to that question is actually, finally, yes,” Kate replied. “I’ve been dating somebody for the past year, little over a year, maybe like 14 or 15 months. I’m super, super happy.”

Gosselin didn’t drop a name, but did add of this individual:

“It’s somebody I’ve known for a really long time. I am really, really happy but he doesn’t really want to be on TikTok. I can’t blame him really, I guess. But you perhaps will catch a peep of him here and there once in a while [on my TikTok] going forward.”

Kate and Jon, who got divorced way back in 2010, share 24-year-old twins Mady and Cara, along with 21-year-old sextuplets Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden, Hannah and Collin.

They haven’t been together in years and they most certainly do NOT get along.

Kate Gosselin arrives at NBCUniversal’s 2015 Winter TCA Tour – Day 2 at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 16, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Kate went on to address an inquiry this week about her infamous short hairdo from her reality television days. Would she ever return to it?

“No!” she said. “I never plan on it probably until I’m an old lady in a nursing home or something. I plan on leaving my hair long even though it’s a lot to deal with.”

To many, Kate herself is a lot to deal with.

On numerous, very disturbing occasions, son Collin has accused his mother of physical and emotional abuse,

Kate Gosselin of ‘Kate Plus Date’ speaks onstage during the TLC portion of the Discovery Communications Winter 2019 TCA Tour at the Langham Hotel on February 12, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery)

Last year, for example, Collin claimed that his mother often locked him in the basement.

“When my mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt-locked the door, turned the lights off, and had cameras there just watching me,” he alleged to The Sun at the time.

About a year earlier, Kate denied and and all similar allegations.

In July 2023, she told People magazine that Collin was “very troubled young man” and described him as having a “history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies,” adding back then:

“[He] has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years. … Collin’s distorted perception of reality is one of the many issues that he has always struggled with.”

