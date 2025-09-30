Taylor Swift Says Selena Gomez ‘Beat Me to the Altar’ In Wedding Speech …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For many years, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been besties.

Over the weekend, Selena married Benny Blanco.

Swift is also engaged. The longtime besties had matching engagements that they themselves predicted 16 years ago.

When Swift gave a speech honoring her “sister” on her wedding day, there was laughter and tears.

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Ice Spice attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

Congratulations on the wedding, Selena Gomez!

Wedding speeches are a delicate endeavor. Multiple people give them. Sometimes, someone’s crosses some lines.

Others pull it off flawlessly and are tough acts to follow.

It is no surprise that Taylor Swift offered a speech as Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco.

The nuptials went down on Saturday, September 27 at the Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara. Swift was one of the 170 guests.

Recording artists Taylor Swift (L) and Selena Gomez attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, AND TRUTV from The Forum on April 3, 2016. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner)

According to The Daily Mail, Swift “joked in the speech that Selena beat her to the altar.” True!

“But,” the speech reportedly continued, “at least they both have found the loves of their lives.”

Overall, Swift’s speech was apparently both emotional and funny. Which is, for the record, ideal for most weddings.

Singer Taylor Swift (R) and Selena Gomez arrive on the red carpet for the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift reportedly hit it out of the park

The report says that Taylor Swift gave a speech that was “so beautiful” that it left Selena Gomez and multiple guests “crying.”

Swift reportedly spoke about “always having Selena’s back and how they are sisters.”

Per the report, Swift also said that “while Selena may see Taylor as the big sister, Taylor sees Selena as teaching her so much.”

Actress/musician Selena Gomez and musician Taylor Swift arrive on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA), August 30, 2015. (Photo Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Swift also reportedly “talked about how she and Selena have both been through so much together, both professionally and personally.”

The singer apparently “said that whenever one of them had their hearts broken from failed relationship[s] over the years, they were always there for each other.”

It’s true that Swift and Gomez have a powerful bond that stretches back many years.

And it is wonderful to think of such long-lasting emotional support.

Singer/actress Selena Gomez (L), winner of the Favorite Breakout Artist award and musician Taylor Swift, winner of the Favorite Country Artist award pose backstage at the 2011 People’s Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 5, 2011. (Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for PCA)

They are ‘sisters’ for life

Taylor Swift reportedly praised that it was when Selena Gomez “finally came to the realization that she was just fine with who she was and concentrated on being just her that she fell in love with Benny.”

She gushed: “It isn’t luck that they found each other; it’s love.”

The wedding party aren’t the only ones who teared up a little at this. Whew!

Now, of course, Gomez likely has to prepare her own speech for Swift and Kelce’s big day.