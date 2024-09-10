Collin Gosselin's 'Terrifying' Claims Against Kate: She Locked Me In Basement & More

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Collin Gosselin has leveled some shocking new abuse claims at his mother.

In a new interview, Collin alleges that Kate Gosselin “zip-tied” him and locked him in the basement when he was a child.

Earlier this year, Collin was discharged from the Marines.

And he blamed that development on damaging remarks made by his mother.

Now, he’s fighting back with some appalling allegations of his own.

Collin Gosselin’s Abuse Claims Shock

“My mother had a room built in our unfinished section of the storage basement,” the 20-year-old told the The Sun,

“She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner and it was bolt-locked from the outside.”

Collin described the area as a “containment room. He claimed, “It had a mattress on the floor, and that was how I lived.”

“When my mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt-locked the door, turned the lights off, and had cameras there just watching me,” Collin continued.

Jon Gosselin Chimes In

Collin’s father, Jon Gosselin, has long been critical of his ex-wife, Kate.

He also spoke with The Sun this week. He claimed that he did not know about Kate’s allegedly abusive behavior until he obtained custody of their daughter Hannah.

“The room in the basement where she kept Collin is still there,” Jon claimed.

“My friend’s in-laws bought our house. And one time they asked me ‘Why is there a room in the basement with a bed and a lock on the outside?’”

“It must have been terrifying for [Collin].”

Kate Claps Back

Kate has not personally responded to the allegations.

But her attorney, Richard Puleo, has denied she ever “intentionally” harmed Collin.

Puleo tells The Sun that she “did what she did to protect herself and her family” from her son’s “troubled behavior.”

in July 2023, Kate told People magazine that Collin was “very troubled young man.” She described him as having a “history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies.”

“[He] has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years. … Collin’s distorted perception of reality is one of the many issues that he has always struggled with,” Kate alleged.

With his military career behind him, Collin now says he’s planning to enroll in college.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.