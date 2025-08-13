Collin Gosselin: My Mom Treated Me Like ‘An Animal’ and Told Me I …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Collin Gosselin will never “understand” any of what Kate put him through.

From institutionalizing him as a tween to having him be “an animal in her circus,” as he puts it, it’s all too much.

Maybe the people telling him that he’ll one day see his awful mother’s perspective mean well. But it doesn’t feel that way.

But Collin says that he’s determined to break the abhorrent legacy of his mother.

During his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Collin Gosselin spoke frankly about the horrors of his childhood. (Image Credit: YouTube/Entertainment Tonight)

No, Collin Gosselin will never ‘understand’ why Kate treated him in this way

In a recent post to TikTok, Collin Gosselin discussed the alleged abuse that he suffered at the hands of his infamous mother.

One of his commenters had the audacity to claim that he would one day “understand” Kate’s actions if he becomes a parent himself.

He replied to remind folks that he’s not talking about getting grounded from TV for a weekend.

“Being sent away because I didn’t fit into an equation,” Collin wrote of his institutionalization as a child.

Kate Plus Eight villain Kate Gosselin gives a horrified expression. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Having one visit from her after being completely cut off with no contact at 12 years old,” Collin recalled.

He elaborated: “In which the whole visit was her telling me how I deserved the situation I was in because I ‘destroyed our family.’”

Collin added: “The physical and emotional abuse I was put through, while having to be an animal in her circus on TV.”

Collin Gosselin made some shocking allegations about his mother during a recent interview. Shocking, but not surprising. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight)

The list of horrors is not short

“Being locked up, isolated, zip-tied,” Collin Gosselin then described. Many have already heard his chilling accounts of his childhood.

“Yeah I’m sorry, but I will never ‘understand’ that,” he reasoned.

Like countless other survivors, Collin vowed:

“I will break the cycle that she couldn’t.”

Kate Plus 8 villain Kate Gosselin is trying to date. (TLC)

“I’ve only ever had love and respect for my family,” Collin wrote in another comment.

He added that this was “even though I could see through all the BS of the very staged life we lived.”

Collin expressed: “To this day I still find it hard to think about my siblings because it hurts so much that we were forced apart.”

Hannah Gosselin is currently the only sibling with close ties to Collin. Many believe that Kate is to blame. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Often, “you’re not alone” is a purely positive statement.

In the case of Collin Gosselin, it is a grim reminder that millions of children suffer every year. Some parents are better than Kate, others are worse. No child deserves any degree of abuse.

Among Millennials, there is a common tendency to compare age milestones. “At my age, my parents owned a house and had two kids.” That sort of thing. Milestones that are economically out of reach for most.

Abuse survivors mark different milestones, realizing that they are the same age that their parents were when they did unforgivable things to their children. As Collin says, no, he will never “understand” that.

Collin will almost certainly be a better person than his mother. That is, to be blunt, not a high bar.