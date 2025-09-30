Diddy Prosecutors Seek 11-Year Sentence; Cassie Ventura Says She Still Has Nightmares …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in July, news that Sean “Diddy” Combs had been acquitted of the most serious charges against him stunned many who had been watching the case closely.

Of course, it wasn’t all good news for Team Diddy.

The disgraced mogul was denied bail after being convicted on the lesser charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

At his sentencing tomorrow, Diddy could be turned loose for time served — but prosecutors want him locked up for another decade.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Diddy could receive a slap on the wrist … or another decade in prison

Yes, Diddy has already been in jail for over a year, having been denied bail after he was arrested by federal agents in September of 2024.

He’s been found guilty of transporting male prostitutes across state lines for his infamous “freak off” sex parties.

It’s the kind of crime that might yield a light sentence in different circumstances.

But Diddy has been exposed as a serial abuser and has admitted to severe sex and drug addictions.

Sean “Diddy” Combs speaks during the National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Diddy remains “unrepentant” despite his admitted history of violence, and he now believes “his victims should shoulder the blame.”

All of that might factor into the judges’ decision, especially as at least one victim says she still lives in fear of the disgraced mogul.

Cassie Ventura pens heartbreaking letter to judge

In a letter obtained by Page Six, former Diddy girlfriend Cassie Ventura asked Judge Arun Subramanian to issue a sentence that reflects “the reality of the evidence and my lived experience as a victim.”

“I still have nightmares and flashbacks on a regular, everyday basis, and continue to require psychological care to cope with my past,” Ventura wrote.

“My worries that Sean Combs or his associates will come after me and my family is my reality,” she continued, adding:

Model Cassie Ventura (L) and recording artist Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs arrive at “Mayweather VS Pacquiao” presented by SHOWTIME PPV And HBO PPV at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME)

“I have in fact moved my family out of the New York area and am keeping as private and quiet as I possibly can because I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial.

“As much progress as I have made in recovering from his abuse, I remain very much afraid of what he is capable of and the malice he undoubtedly harbors towards me for having the bravery to tell the truth.”

Video of Diddy brutally assaulting Cassie leaked last year ahead of his arrest, but that beating was not one of the crimes that Diddy was charged with.

Prosecutors have recommended a sentence of “at least 135 months’ imprisonment” for Diddy, along with a $500,000 fine.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.