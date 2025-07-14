Brad Pitt is Reportedly Desperate for Knox & Vivienne to Not Disown Him Like All of …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Brad Pitt has almost run out of children who still have ties to him.

One after the other, his and Angelina Jolie’s kids reach adulthood and publicly sever ties with him in some form.

However, twins Knox and Vivienne are both still minors.

Now, with the two having just turned 17, Pitt is reportedly hoping to somehow make nice in a last-ditch attempt to be a dad.

Brad Pitt attends the “F1: The Movie” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Are Knox and Vivienne Jolie Brad Pitt’s last chance to be a dad?

According to a recent report by The Daily Mail, an inside source describes Brad Pitt as downright “desperate” to repair the damaged bond with Knox and Vivienne Jolie.

He wants “one final shot to get together,” the report details, as he allegedly hopes to “make amends.”

However, the insider acknowledged that Pitt “knows the chance … is remote to say the least.”

Actress Angelina Jolie and her son Knox Jolie-Pitt arrive for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 15th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Knox and Vivienne turned 17 on Saturday, July 12.

Though they are still minors and would not have such an easy time filing for a name change as sister Shiloh did the moment that she reached adulthood, their feelings are not a mystery.

Pitt reportedly felt “devastated” and “got the message loud and clear” when Vivienne listed herself as Vivienne Jolie, not Jolie-Pitt, on a 2024 Playbill.

However, with no similar public signal from Knox, the 61-year-old actor reportedly feels a “glimmer of hope.”

Maddox Jolie, Vivienne Jolie, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie, Shiloh Jolie, and Knox Jolie arrive at the Premiere of Marvel Studios’ Eternals on October 18, 2021. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Apparently he ‘doesn’t want to give up’

Despite his alleged actions in the past and his legal war against their mother, the report claims that Brad Pitt still considers all of the children “very important to his life” and wants them “all back in the fold.”

A second inside source reported:

“He will always believe and always hope there is a chance to be back with all of them, and he doesn’t want to think otherwise.”

The glowing assessment of Pitt added: “He doesn’t want to give up, he’s not that kind of guy, he’s not that kind of father.” Generally, actions speak louder than words.

Vivienne Jolie and Angelina Jolie attend the The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

“He is a proud father, and he would be happy to have them see that eventually,” this same second insider went on.

According to the source, he expects his kids to“make the move.”

The insider explained that this is “because he has tried over and over again to get back in their good graces.”

Shiloh Jolie, Zahara Jolie, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie, Maddox Jolie, and Knox Jolie attend the “Eternals” UK Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021. (Photo Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

According to reports, Brad Pitt does still see Knox and Vivienne Jolie from time to time. Being minors, they may have little choice in the matter.

The actor is far from alone in his alleged desire to rekindle a relationship with his children.

It seems that, every few weeks, a new brainrotten thinkpiece comes out begging people to reestablish contact with toxic relatives for one reason or another.

One has to assume that the authors are toxic relatives themselves.

Brad Pitt looks on from the grandstand during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Pitt, whose brand is so toxic that others receive deserved backlash for interacting with him, would obviously like good relations with his children. But that ship has likely sailed for most of them — or, possibly, all of them.

Each of the Jolie kids gets to make the choice as to whether to have any contact with Pitt.

But they don’t get to redo their childhoods, and Pitt does not get to redo it, either.

They all must live with the consequences.