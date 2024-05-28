Vivienne Jolie Publicly Erases ‘Pitt’ from Name: Done With Dad Brad?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is going by Vivienne Jolie these days. And she isn’t the first to make this change.

We know from court documents that Angelina’s accusations of domestic violence date back to before the family’s fateful 2016 flight.

Following the former couple’s divorce, several of the children have taken steps to distance themselves from their father.

Vivienne is the latest to publicly separate herself from Brad Pitt.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, and Maddox Jolie-Pitt attend the “Eternals” UK Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021. (Photo Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is now Vivienne Jolie

According to a report by People, the Playbill for the new musical, The Outsiders, lists Vivienne Jolie without a hyphen or her father’s surname.

Angelina Jolie is a producer on the musical. Vivienne helped her mother, and received a credit as a producer’s assistant.

While there’s no evidence of Vivienne having legally changed her name, it’s clear that she is — in at least some circumstances — forgoing it. Even in something as public as a Playbill.

Angelina Jolie arrives for the State Dinner in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 26, 2023. (Photo Credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Being a producer’s assistant, Vivienne Jolie did not receive her own bio in the Playbill for The Outsiders.

However, Angelina’s bio glowingly includes: “Angelina is thrilled to be working on her first theatrical producing venture alongside her daughter, Vivienne, who is a theatre student and supporter of the arts.”

The Outsiders is a Broadway adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film of the same name. It is a coming-of-age story with thematic elements involving crime, socioeconomic status, and more.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Jolie-Pitt arrive for the World Premiere of Marvel Studiosâ€™ Eternals at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on October 18, 2021. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lexus)

Vivienne Jolie is not the first to drop ‘Pitt’ from her name

In autumn of 2023, Zahara joined the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College.

There, she introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie.” That isn’t a dubious, anonymous report — it’s in an Instagram video that Essence shared.

Anyone who didn’t immediately recognize her could work out her parentage easily enough. But Zahara was simply letting people know her name — regardless of what might appear on legal documents.

Famously, Maddox Jolie testified against Brad Pitt in court — and also reportedly wishes to sever ties with his father.

That extends to more than just not seeing one another.

That makes, what, three children who answer to “Jolie” rather than “Jolie-Pitt,” right? And that’s not the end of it.

Angelina Jolie speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol February 9, 2022 in Washington, DC. A group of bipartisan U.S. senators held a news conference to announce a bipartisan modernized Violence Against Women Act. (Photo Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Pax has expressed similar feelings

Almost as famously, Pax Jolie put Brad Pitt on blast in a previously-private Father’s Day “tribute.”

Referring to his father as a “world class a–hole,” he made his feelings clear.

In fact, it often sounds as if Shiloh is the only one who wants anything to do with Brad Pitt.

The psychology of children and how they treat bad parents is complex. Sometimes it’s essentially captor-bonding, but sometimes it’s just a kid who wants to see the best in everyone.