Brad Pitt’s Daughters All Drop His Last Name & He’s ‘Upset’

Brad Pitt’s daughters, from youngest to oldest, have officially sworn their allegiance to their mother.

One by one, news has come out that each of the young women have dropped the “Pitt” from their hyphenated last name. All will now simply be known by their mother Angelina Jolie’s surname.

How did this happen? Yes, Brad’s relationship has been strained with his kids ever since the infamous plane incident of 2016.

And yes, the girls are practically all grown up now, free to make decisions about their life as they like.

But are things really that bad between Brad Pitt’s daughters and their estranged father? The short answer? Yes.

Shiloh Jolie, Zahara Jolie, Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie attend the “Eternals” UK Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Brad Pitt’s Daughters: His 3 Girls, All Grown Up

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children together: 3 adopted, 3 biological. Of those kids, they share three daughters: Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne, 15.

Zahara was the first daughter Angelina adopted from Ethiopia after her first son, Maddox, and second son, Pax. Shiloh was Brangelina’s first biological child. On July 12, 2008, Angie gave birth to twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt in Nice, France.

Thus the family was complete. The six children and their parents were the picture perfect Hollywood family for many years. Then, in 2016, everything went to hell.

Angelina accused Brad of injuring her and verbally abusing their children during a heated encounter aboard a private jet. The separation was swift, but the divorce is still in works, at least on paper, almost a decade later.

Growing up with their parents at war, the kids have had a front row seat to the battle, and as they’ve come of age, they’ve all chosen sides. Specifically, their mother’s side.

Brad Pitt holds hands with daughter Zahara as he, Angelina Jolie, and their young family arrive at Narita International Airport on January 27, 2009 in Narita, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Junko Kimura/Getty Images)

Zahara Dropped Surname ‘Pitt’ With Her Sorority

First, Brad Pitt’s eldest daughter seemingly dropped her father’s last name. It was months before either of her sisters, but only made news after the fact.

She appeared in a video as a new member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in November 2023. In the short clip, she introduces herself to the other girls at Spelman College, and from her own lips comes the name she’s using these days.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie,” she said in a resurfaced clip. “Coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California.”

Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt attend the opening night performance of “Reefer Madness: The Musical” at The Whitley on May 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Vivienne Drops Brad’s Last Name With Broadway Debut

A few months later, Angelina Jolie hit the red carpet with her youngest daughter, Vivienne, for the premiere of the Broadway musical The Outsiders. At just 15, Vivienne helped her mother produce the show based on the book/1980’s hit film.

For her contributions, Vivienne’s name appeared in the Playbill for the show. However, it was listed as “Vivienne Jolie” instead of “Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.”

It’s unclear if she’s taken any legal action to change her name, or if she simply asked for it to be printed that way to show solidarity with her mother.

But if she does want to legally change it, her older sister, Shiloh, can help her with that.

Brad Pitt and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt arrive for the U.S. premiere of Universal Pictures “Unbroken,” December 15, 2014 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Hires Lawyer To Changer Her Name

It was the news that captured the world’s attention and sparked the conversation to begin with.

On Monday, May 27, 2024, Shiloh’s 18th birthday, Brangelina’s first biological child hired a lawyer and filed documents to change her name legally.

No longer would she be “Shiloh Jolie-Pitt”, but simply “Shiloh Jolie.”

The news was surprising, as in the weeks leading up to her milestone birthday, there were a plethora of reports that Shiloh was looking to move in with her dad and trying to mend the gap between her estranged parents.

Clearly, some “sources” had their information wrong. Like Suri Cruise before her, Shiloh took the opportunity of turning 18 to show, once and for all, that she’s chosen her mother over her estranged father.

Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One based movie, Apex, walks in the Pitlane prior to qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Brad Pitt’s “Upset” Shiloh and His Daughters Have All Dropped His Name

So, where does this leave Brad? From this vantage point, all of his children have forsaken him.

And according to those closest to him, he’s feeling the sting of their rejection.

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter,” a source shared with People.

“The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad,” adds the insider.

It is, but it’s also important that children have boundaries with their parents once they are adults. Whatever their relationships are with their father now, it’s on their terms, and he has to accept that.

And then maybe he’ll try again with his next kid. Did you hear the rumor that his girlfriend is pregnant?