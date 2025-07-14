Kelley Wolf Alleges ‘Police Brutality’ After Second Involuntary Hold, Pleads …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kelley Wolf is begging for help.

In early June, news broke that the Wolfs were divorcing after over two decades of marriage.

Within days, Kelley was clashing with law enforcement. Within weeks, Scott had obtained both a restraining order and full custody of the couple’s children.

Now, Kelley is showing what appear to be injuries on her body, and is accusing police of inexcusable violence against her.

Three days later, however, authorities detained Kelley and took her to the hospital, placing her on her first involuntary hold.

Allegedly, she had made “concerning” remarks to a family member. It is unclear what those may have been.

Kelley also accused Scott of abuse. It is unclear what prompted her to come forward with the allegation after her statements just days earlier.

Why did Kelley Wolf lose custody of her kids?

Within weeks, Scott Wolf received temporary sole physical and legal custody of the three children that he and Kelley share: Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.

In court documents, he claimed that his recent ex has “engaged in an escalating pattern of behavior.”

He wrote that this alleged behavior “poses a substantial threat of immediate and irreparable harm to the parties’ minor children.”

On her Instagram Story, Kelley Wolf is now reporting that she is a victim of “police brutality” following a second involuntary hold.

“I was held for 7 days and they tried to keep me for 90,” she wrote on Saturday, July 12.

She included photos showing her bruised arm.

“I will not be quiet anymore,” Kelley expressed. “I cannot be quiet anymore. This is from the police.”

She is pleading for help

“I will get myself safe but I’m asking for help. Thrown down stairs. Broke my wrist, Contusions on my head,” Kelley Wolf described.

“I’m bruised everywhere and I literally was released last night. This is the SECOND time.”

She detailed: “Summit county police took me from Sundance on July 6. I was in a hot tub. Placed me on an involuntary hold at Summit county Behavioral health. The truth must be told.”

Kelley emphasized: “I love my kids. I’m not crazy.” She pleaded for help — and to get her kids back, concluding: “That’s all for now.”

Obviously, there are numerous things that we do not know about what this family is going through right now. But it’s clear that something is not right.