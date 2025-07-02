Taylor Swift Fans Blast Travis Kelce For Interviewing ‘Abuser’ Brad Pitt

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brad Pitt is back in the news these days, thanks to his auto racing movie, F1.

Pitt has been furiously making the media rounds to promote the film, and today he stopped by Travis and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

And while Pitt easily charmed the Kelce brothers, the reaction from their audience was a bit more mixed.

Brad Pitt attends the “F1: The Movie” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Pitt and the Kelces discuss being starstruck

The Kelce brothers have had lots of big names on their podcast over the years.

But few have left them as starstruck as Pitt. The actor explained that he could relate to their plight, as he’d been starstruck himself early in his career.

“When I first met Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, I was,” the Oscar winner told Jason and Travis, adding, “I got over it quickly, though.”

That was the tone of the conversation, which lasted for about 30 minutes.

But while the stars might have kept things lighthearted, a lot of Taylor Swift fans were left furious.

Brad Pitt attends the “F1: The Movie” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Brad Pitt’s appearance on ‘New Heights’ podcast sparks outrage

Brad, of course, recently finalized his divorce from Angelina Jolie after nearly a decade of legal wrangling.

The couple split in 2016, after Jolie accused Pitt of abusive behavior aboard a private jet. Pitt and Jolie’s kids witnessed the incident, and several of them have cut ties with their father as a result.

So it’s not surprising that on X (formerly Twitter), many users expressed anger toward the Kelce brothers for platforming Pitt.

“The kelce brothers inviting abuser brad pitt to their show lol. fuck travis kelce and jason kelce,” wrote one user.

Tate McRae and Brad Pitt attend the European Premiere of F1 Â® The Movie at Cineworld, Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

“I don’t support Brad Pitt as a guest on new heights. Me saying that is not an attack on Travis Kelce. I don’t have to, and nor should you, agree with every decision he makes,” another added.

“Travis kelce doing an interview with an abusive drunk and painting him in a positive light. brad Pitt beat his wife, strangled her and their children, and caused his kids so much pain they changed their last name. his own children separated themselves from him but [he] can’t?????” a third chimed in.

“Both Travis Kalce and Jason Kelce should be called out for publicly promoting a perpetrator of domestic violence Brad Pitt . Both men degrading domestic violence victims women & children, showing their millions of fanbase that abusing women and children is acceptable behaviour,” a fourth wrote.

Despite the negative sentiment toward Pitt, F1 performed well at the box office over the weekend.

But clearly, the once universally beloved star will never be as popular as he used to be.