Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Lawsuit Trial Will Drag On for WEEKS

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie aren’t going to have a one-day trial. Not by a long shot.

After spending most of the last decade engaged in a legal war across multiple fronts, that is no surprise.

Now, they’re gearing up to return to court for a trial that could drag out for weeks.

This feels like a continuation of their bitter divorce battle. And Pitt isn’t giving up until he owns everything.

How long will Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s lawsuit last when they go to trial?

According to a new report by Us Weekly, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are once again preparing to throw down in court.

Their divorce is long past. Their custody struggles become more moot as their children each become adults and shun Pitt.

The unending legal battle is now ostensibly about the French winery, Chateau Miraval, which the exes purchased during their erstwhile marriage.

According to court documents from Friday, June 20, Pitt expects the jury trial in this bitter lawsuit to span 15 days.

It might not seem like the two agree on much, but Jolie’s legal team has similar projections.

The actual trial date remains TBD.

And there are a lot of other logistics that make the case “complex,” according to Pitt’s filing. It involves multiple countries and people from multiple countries.

All of this ugliness over a winery?

Since 2022, Brad Pitt has been waging a courtroom battle against Angelina Jolie over Chateau Miraval.

He claims that they had both agreed to not sell their respective shares of the French winery without the other’s approval.

Jolie broke this alleged agreement (which he is presumably prepared to prove the existence of in court) when she sold off her shares.

Pitt is fuming, and wants control of Nouvel, the company that Jolie previously owned but sold to the Stoli Group. It was through Nouvel that she bought (in 2008) and more recently sold her stake in the winery.

This ends, he says, when he is sole owner.

Evidently, Pitt himself plans to submit an email from Jolie in which she brings up “four years” of his behavior, including unilateral financial decisions on what was once their shared property.

“I’ve been hurt by decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business,” her email described.

“Or changing it fundamentally into something that would be healthier for our children.”

Apparently, Pitt’s team prepared a $55.4 million buyout package for Jolie. There was just one little catch that turned out to be a total dealbreaker.

How did the winery dispute come to this?

As explanation, Angelina Jolie said that Brad Pitt’s alleged offer to buy her out included an NDA — one that sought to enjoin her from speaking of “years of abuse” from their marriage.

Jolie has also denied any wrongdoing. And she has denied that there was ever an agreement that she not sell without his approval.

Presumably, they both have evidence to support their versions of whether or not they had an agreement. One would imagine that any definitive proof would have led to them striking a deal outside of court.

Since that isn’t the case, maybe there’s no hard evidence. Or maybe this vicious lawsuit is more about one man’s feelings.