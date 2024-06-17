Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie Attend Tony Awards on Father’s Day: Brad Pitt …

Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne celebrated Sunday’s major event — the Tony Awards.
That’s it. NOTHING else going on.
In May, Vivienne Jolie publicly struck her father’s name from her own. Informally … at least, for now.
The 15-year-old has not reportedly taken the step of filing to legally change it. Unlike her sister, Shiloh Jolie, who began that legal process on her 18th birthday.
While some families were celebrating Father’s Day, Vivienne and her mom walked the red carpet.
Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie attended the Tony Awards
Sunday, June 16 was Father’s Day. Brad Pitt reportedly spent that day without his kids, having seemingly alienated all six of his children.
June 16 was also the date of the Annual Tony Awards. Angelina and Vivienne’s project had received eleven Tony nominations.
Vivienne and Angelina worked together on the Broadway musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s The Outsiders. Angelina was a producer for the play, while Vivienne worked as an assistant.
On Monday, June 10, Angelina spoke to Deadline about the experience of working with her teen daughter on this musical.
“I was really watching the effect it was having on my young daughter and what she was telling me about herself, and I was learning what about it was important to her and why it connected so deeply to her,” she shared.
Angelina also noted that “Viv” — Vivienne — is a huge fan of theater. She was actually a huge part of how the musical came to be, even if her official role was only that of an assistant.
There has been some divorce drama, even pertaining to this musical
For years, Angelina Jolie has had to wage a prolonged court battle against ex-husband Brad Pitt.
Part of their legal duel has been about custody of their children, some of whom are still minors.
Infamously, much of the rest has been over ownership of their French winery following their 2016 split. The winery has served as a proxy battle of sorts.
In the playbill for The Outsiders, Vivienne appears as Vivienne Jolie. While a playbill is not legal identification, many take it as an indication that she no longer wishes to go by Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.
And she is not even remotely alone.
In late 2023, Zahara Jolie introduced herself to sorority members at Spelman college. She did not include her father’s surname in her own.
One by one, Brad Pitt’s kids seem to be disowning him
Much more recently, Shiloh filed documents to legally change her name to Shiloh Jolie.
Notably, this comes after months of what appears to be a PR push to make it appear that Shiloh secretly pined for her parents to reconcile or even preferred her father in some capacity.
It is not unheard of for miscreants to spin tales about a celebrity’s children to create sympathy for that celebrity. But it can also backfire. Very few people enjoy feeling used for PR.
Maddox is the eldest of the children, and he was the first to publicly distance himself from Brad Pitt in the wake of that harrowing 2016 flight.
Additionally, Pax penned a sternly worded yet cathartic “Father’s Day” message several years ago. It has since leaked to the public.
As Brad Pitt continues to reap the consequences of his own alleged actions, his children are clearly going on to experience success in their young lives. Good for them!