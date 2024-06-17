Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie Attend Tony Awards on Father’s Day: Brad Pitt …

Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne celebrated Sunday’s major event — the Tony Awards.

That’s it. NOTHING else going on.

In May, Vivienne Jolie publicly struck her father’s name from her own. Informally … at least, for now.

The 15-year-old has not reportedly taken the step of filing to legally change it. Unlike her sister, Shiloh Jolie, who began that legal process on her 18th birthday.

While some families were celebrating Father’s Day, Vivienne and her mom walked the red carpet.

Vivienne Jolie and Angelina Jolie attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie attended the Tony Awards

Sunday, June 16 was Father’s Day. Brad Pitt reportedly spent that day without his kids, having seemingly alienated all six of his children.

June 16 was also the date of the Annual Tony Awards. Angelina and Vivienne’s project had received eleven Tony nominations.

Vivienne and Angelina worked together on the Broadway musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s The Outsiders. Angelina was a producer for the play, while Vivienne worked as an assistant.

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie attend the opening night performance of “Reefer Madness: The Musical” at The Whitley on May 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

On Monday, June 10, Angelina spoke to Deadline about the experience of working with her teen daughter on this musical.

“I was really watching the effect it was having on my young daughter and what she was telling me about herself, and I was learning what about it was important to her and why it connected so deeply to her,” she shared.

Angelina also noted that “Viv” — Vivienne — is a huge fan of theater. She was actually a huge part of how the musical came to be, even if her official role was only that of an assistant.

Vivienne Jolie, Angelina Jolie, and cast and crew accept the Best Musical award for “The Outsiders” onstage during The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

There has been some divorce drama, even pertaining to this musical

For years, Angelina Jolie has had to wage a prolonged court battle against ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Part of their legal duel has been about custody of their children, some of whom are still minors.

Infamously, much of the rest has been over ownership of their French winery following their 2016 split. The winery has served as a proxy battle of sorts.

Zahara Jolie, Angelina Jolie, and Vivienne Jolie attend the “Eternals” UK Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021. (Photo Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

In the playbill for The Outsiders, Vivienne appears as Vivienne Jolie. While a playbill is not legal identification, many take it as an indication that she no longer wishes to go by Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

And she is not even remotely alone.

In late 2023, Zahara Jolie introduced herself to sorority members at Spelman college. She did not include her father’s surname in her own.

Shiloh Jolie attends the Los Angeles premiere of MSNBC Films’ “Paper & Glue: A JR Project” at Museum Of Tolerance on November 18, 2021. (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

One by one, Brad Pitt’s kids seem to be disowning him

Much more recently, Shiloh filed documents to legally change her name to Shiloh Jolie.

Notably, this comes after months of what appears to be a PR push to make it appear that Shiloh secretly pined for her parents to reconcile or even preferred her father in some capacity.

It is not unheard of for miscreants to spin tales about a celebrity’s children to create sympathy for that celebrity. But it can also backfire. Very few people enjoy feeling used for PR.

Angelina Jolie and son Maddox arrive for the State Dinner in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 26, 2023. (Photo Credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Maddox is the eldest of the children, and he was the first to publicly distance himself from Brad Pitt in the wake of that harrowing 2016 flight.

Additionally, Pax penned a sternly worded yet cathartic “Father’s Day” message several years ago. It has since leaked to the public.

As Brad Pitt continues to reap the consequences of his own alleged actions, his children are clearly going on to experience success in their young lives. Good for them!