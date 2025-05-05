Justin Bieber Shares Bong Photos, Ignites New Round of Distress

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Here we go again, folks.

Sadly.

As we’re guessing you’ve heard by now, fans have been concerned about Justin Bieber for many weeks now.

The artist has shared some troubling Instagram messages and, just about two months ago, appeared to be smoking drugs out of a bong.

Fast forward to this past weekend and… well… ?

New photos have emerged that seem to depict this same act.

On Sunday, the singer posted a carousal of photos from a trip he was on with friends.

In one of these images, Bieber could be seen smoking a giant bong through the door of a home as his pal, Eddie Benjamin, played a guitar inside. (See below)

In another snapshot, the pop star — who was dressed in gray sweatpants, pink socks, a red hoodie and a pink beanie — stood on the porch while this same glass bong was seen behind his right leg.

To be clear, of course, merely smoking out of a bong might not move the needle very much for observers. It’s not even against the law in many states.

HOWEVER, Bieber also went off on a photographer last month.

Elsewhere, he has shared one disturbing message after another, saying at one point that he was filled with hate and felt like he was drowning.

“I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging its there,” the father of one asked in April. “How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?”

Not too long afterward, Bieber wondered if he was just too flawed as a human being.

“Every day I wake up thinking maybe I’m too flawed for God to utilize me in this beautiful story of life,” Bieber wrote just a few weeks ago.

“Yet God uses me (flaws and all) every day. The same way He uses you! Our life is significant. God has a plan for us…

“Nothing disqualifies us from experiencing God’s good plans for our life.

“I’m choosing today to allow God’s love and grace to shape my day and give me perspective. And not make my day about trying to prove myself.”

Fans and followers have been quick to express their worries for Bieber in the comments section of his various posts, including this most recent one.

“Don’t do that s— you’re one of my favorites. Don’t even smoke weed s—. Leave that man,” one fan wrote as an example, while another added:

“Always thought @justinbieber was better than that. At least keep it out of the public view. You’re not setting a good example.”

According to a People Magazine, meanwhile, via a source in April:

“Justin is having fun, vibing out and yes, he smokes weed like everyone else. But everything he does is being weaponized against him.”

Back in February, Bieber was hit with reports of alleged drug use following concerns over his behavior, which his representative denied at the time.

A member of Justin and Hailey Bieber’s team said in a statement, which was first reported by TMZ, that the allegations were “exhausting.”



