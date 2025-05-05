Millena Brandao Cause of Death: Child Actress Passes Away at 11

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news out of Brazil today, as child star Millena Brandao has passed away.

She was just 11 years old.

According to a new report from the New York Post, Millena died at Grajaú General Hospital in São Paulo, Brazil on May 2.

Child star Milena Brandao has passed away at the age of 11. (YouTube)

Millena Brandao’s cause of death revealed

The outlet reports that Millena suffered cardiac arrest “at least 12 times” before she passed away.

Doctors initially suspected that the actress was suffering from dengue fever. They later discovered that she had a mass on her brain, which is believed to have caused the fatal heart problems.

Millena was reportedly rushed to the hospital after fainting at home on April 29. Just three days later — in the worst imaginable nightmare for any parent — she passed away.

Millena’s family has taken to Instagram to pay tribute in the wake of this unimaginable tragedy.

“Open letter to my little girl. On May 2nd we lost our little girl, but I’m sure she’s in the arms of our almighty father and in a beautiful place to play,” her parents wrote.

“The memories we spent together will remain in my memory and I’ll never forget your joy that was contagious to everyone around you. My girl, I’m already missing you more and more not having you here and I know I’ll miss you even more in the days to come!” the statement continued.

“You were the light in our lives and I know that from up there you’ll continue to watch over us and light up our lives. And I’ll love you forever, and you’ll always be in my heart. I love you my girl 12/27/2013 to 05/02/2025.”

“My God, what a pain. How sad. Me as a mother – my heart bleeds,” one commenter wrote, according to The Mirror.

“Rest in peace beautiful. We will miss you a lot seeing you always shining. Now you will shine in the sky. It was great to know you.”

“When a mother loses a child, we all feel it,” a third chimed in.

“No mother should lose her children! How painful,” a fifth follower added.

Millena was best known for her roles in the soap opera The Childhood of Romeo and Juliet and the Netflix series Sintonia.

Our thoughts go out to her loved ones during this enormously difficult time.