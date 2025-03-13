Justin Bieber and Wife React to Divorce Rumors: WTF, People?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin know what you’re thinking at the moment.

They know what people are saying about them.

Yes, they’re well aware of the divorce speculation out there.

But a new report claims the couple doesn’t plan on making any announcements or doing anything especially notable in order to quiet the critics and put an end to these unfortunate rumors.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

“All the rumors and talk about them being on the verge of a breakup is upsetting, it absolutely bothers them, but they also don’t have the time or energy to waste on what other people are saying,” an insider said this week to In Touch, adding of the famous spouses:

“They’d never have a moment to do anything else if they let that rule their life. They’re like all couples, they have ups and down and disagreements, but they both insist that what they have is forever true love.

“And they’re both obsessed with [son] Jack, he’s the complete focus of their world right now and they wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

For a short it now, there’s been talk not just about Justin’s marriage falling apart — but about the artist himself falling apart as well.

It certainly seems at least as if Bieber is back to using drugs.

This is especially troubling if true because the stars are parents to a toddler, which would be an adjustment for anyone… let alone those under the glare of a bright spotlight.

This point is also emphasized in the tabloid report referenced above.

Justin Bieber of Team Matthews warms up prior to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game on February 3, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

“They’ve gone from having their days and nights wide open to do whatever they want, to having total responsibility 24/7,” this source says.

“It’s not easy, there’s a reason Justin has been going to the spa so much lately, he needs to destress. Hailey’s been getting pampered too.

“hey realized they need to take care of themselves as well as Jack, because parenthood is so all-consuming.”



Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 2022 MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The celebrities got married in a civil ceremony at a New York courthouse in September 2018… followed by a formal wedding at a South Carolina resort in September 2019.

Hailey gave birth to the couple’s first child, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 22, 2024.

Fast forward to February 23 and a representative telling TMZ that rumors about Bieber’s mental and physical health are “exhausting and pitiful.”

The rep added that it also “shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

For the sake of Bieber’s son, we very much hope this is true.