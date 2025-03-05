Justin Bieber Bong Photo Sparks New Round of Concern, Criticism

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Bieber has given fans and observers a new reason to be concerned about his well-being.

On March 3, the occasionally-troubled artist shared an Instagram post that featured a number of images where he appears to be smoking out of a bong.

In this unexpected montage, Bieber can be seen on a bike blowing smoke out of his mouth while holding this instrument of drug use.

By the end of the album, the singer can be seen leaning on the bike as the bong sits on the ground.

Justin Bieber attends the premiere of YouTube Originals’ “Justin Bieber: Seasons” at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

We don’t want to accuse Bieber of anything without any real evidence here. We can’t speak to his habits or any sort of addiction.

HOWEVER, Bieber uploaded a similar post in late February, as he looked to be smoking a hilariously large blunt in a separate Instagram video.

This footage came just days after Bieber’s rep denied rumors that his client had any sort of drug problem.

This professional spoke to TMZ a couple weeks ago and said speculation that Bieber is involved with any dangerous substances are “absolutely not true.”

Indeed, his team noted in this same interview, it’s been a “very transformative” year for Bieber as he “ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.”

Justin Bieber arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Bieber and wife Hailey welcomed a son named Jack last year.

As a result, plenty of Instagram users dragged the artist for seemingly promoting marijuana use in the way he’s been doing of late.

“@justinbieber you’re a new father, something you’ve wanted. Set a better example for your son,” one commenter wrote, for example, while another added:

“I hope Jack doesn’t have to be around all this smoke. A kid doesn’t deserve it.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Bieber has looked rough in public for awhile and there always seems to be chatter that he and Hailey are headed for a divorce.

“why does is surprise yall to see a celebrity smoke like 75% of the world does, there’s literally so many people that smoke and he’s obviously not doing it in front of his son,” wrote one defender this week.

“my parents smoked through my childhood and i never knew until i was older and they raised me just fine, yall are sensitive.”

This may be the case.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

But Bieber hasn’t been helping his cause with his behavior.

Why post photos and videos such as the ones described above?

And many are wondering what he meant when he wrote the following a short time ago on Instagram:

“It’s time to grow up. Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder! Are you tired of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you crave? Ive found love to be more powerful than rules. I tried to follow the rules. Im not good at it.”

We hope Justin Bieber is okay.