Demi Burnett Describes Masking Autism with ‘Copious Amounts of Alcohol’ While …

Demi Burnett revealed that she is autistic, surprising some fans in the process.

She is now opening up about how some questioned why she seemed different while filming reality television.

Demi, like millions of others, masks her autism in various situations.

One tool for masking is alcohol. It’s common at social gatherings. And, for Demi, it helped her engage on The Bachelor even years before she knew that she was on the spectrum.

Demi Burnett received support (but also backlash) for being autistic

In a People interview published on Sunday, May 4, Demi Burnett shared the public reaction to her autism diagnosis.

“Lots of support on Instagram,” she began her answer.

“But then on TikTok I get all the comments of people being like, ‘You weren’t like this on The Bachelor. You really switched it up.’”

While many of them were likely being hostile and contentious on purpose, Demi does not necessarily disagree.

“And I think that they are right in saying that,” Demi observed.

“I was consuming copious amounts of alcohol during The Bachelor,” she recalled.

“So,” Demi pointed out, “it should be a great example of seeing how someone can use alcohol to mask.”

What is masking?

When autistic people describe masking, they are describing the behaviors that they have adopted to appear neurotypical — or at least, more neurotypical than they are.

This can be for social acceptance, professional security, or simply out of habit.

In Demi’s case, it was because she was filming a reality show.

“It’s so clearly someone putting on a show than now when I’m being vulnerable and open and raw and real and uncomfortable with all of it,” Demi commented.

“Now it’s seen as putting on an act. It’s ironic. You can’t help but laugh.”

Demi also observed that reality television “is great for neurodivergent people.” And she explained why.

“Everyone thinks no autistic person can ever do a reality show,” she shared.

Demi continued:

“And I’m like, ‘You have no idea how much an autistic person could thrive actually in that environment because they get support for the first time in their lives.’”

Having an active support system, even for reality TV, was eye-opening

“Getting all that support on The Bachelor, it was the greatest,” Demi raved.

“I have never been more supported in my life than I am on reality TV.”

She continued: “You have people waiting on you hand and foot to get anything you ever need.” That does sound nice.

“Reality TV producers are literally the most support you could ever get,” Demi recalled. “I was sobbing when I had to leave, and it wasn’t for Colton.”

Demi is doing a good thing by sharing that she is on the autistic spectrum. She broke the news of her diagnosis back in 2022.

This is a particularly frightening time to be autistic, with lunatics compiling lists of autistic folks that the world has not seen since the early 1940s.

When people like Demi share their stories, it doesn’t just help autistic folks to see themselves represented.

It also helps allistic people — that is, people who are not autistic — to remember that autistic people are more than harmful caricatures from television and film.